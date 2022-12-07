Boys Basketball
Hudson 64, Superior 51
River Falls 51, St. Paul Johnson 45 (OT)
Medford 74, New Richmond 73
Baldwin-Woodville 60, Somerset 54
Prescott 83, St. Croix Central 60
Girls Basketball
Somerset 78, Glenwood City 26
Boys Hockey
St. Paul Highland Park 5, River Falls 2
Regis/Altoona/McDonnell 4, Somerset 1
Girls Hockey
Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
