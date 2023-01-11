Boys Basketball
River Falls 56, La Crosse Logan 49
Osceola 68, Somerset 57
Baldwin-Woodville 48, St. Croix Central 42
Girls Basketball
Hudson 45, Somerset 41
New Richmond 68, Osceola 41
Boys Hockey
Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 3
New Richmond 9, Rice Lake 0
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 2 (2OT)
Girls Hockey
Hudson 3, Eau Claire 0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Western Wisconsin Stars 3 (OT)
Wrestling
River Falls 53, Prescott 9
Baldwin-Woodville 68, River Falls 9
