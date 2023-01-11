Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

River Falls 56, La Crosse Logan 49

Osceola 68, Somerset 57

Baldwin-Woodville 48, St. Croix Central 42

Girls Basketball

Hudson 45, Somerset 41

New Richmond 68, Osceola 41

Boys Hockey

Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 3

New Richmond 9, Rice Lake 0

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 2 (2OT)

Girls Hockey

Hudson 3, Eau Claire 0

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Western Wisconsin Stars 3 (OT)

Wrestling

River Falls 53, Prescott 9

Baldwin-Woodville 68, River Falls 9

