Boys Basketball
River Falls 70, Holmen 59
New Richmond 64, Superior 52
Somerset 66, Amery 60
St. Croix Central 71, Ellsworth 64
Girls Basketball
Hudson 59, Prescott 39
River Falls 55, Osceola 51
Bloomer 54, St. Croix Central 49
Boys Hockey
Hudson 3, River Falls 0
Amery 3, New Richmond 2
Regis/Altoona/McDonnell 4, Somerset 3
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Hudson 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.