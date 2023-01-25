Boys Basketball
New Richmond 54, Hudson 45
Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 42
Prescott 82, St. Croix Central 72
Girls Basketball
River Falls 47, La Crosse Central 42
Prescott 69, Somerset 54
Osceola 40,St. Croix Central 28
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hudson 1
New Richmond 5, River Falls 0
Somerset 4, Amery 3
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion 5, Hudson 2
Hayward 6, Western Wisconsin Stars 2
Wrestling
New Richmond 40, Chippewa Falls 28
New Richmond 53, Somerset 25
Chippewa Falls 53, Somerset 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.