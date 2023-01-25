Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

New Richmond 54, Hudson 45

Baldwin-Woodville 56, Somerset 42

Prescott 82, St. Croix Central 72

Girls Basketball

River Falls 47, La Crosse Central 42

Prescott 69, Somerset 54

Osceola 40,St. Croix Central 28

Boys Hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hudson 1

New Richmond 5, River Falls 0

Somerset 4, Amery 3

Girls Hockey

St. Croix Valley Fusion 5, Hudson 2

Hayward 6, Western Wisconsin Stars 2

Wrestling

New Richmond 40, Chippewa Falls 28

New Richmond 53, Somerset 25

Chippewa Falls 53, Somerset 24

