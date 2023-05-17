Baseball
Hudson 15, Eau Claire North 0
Menomonie 4, River Falls 3
New Richmond 12, Rice Lake 11
St. Croix Central 5, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Osceola 5, Somerset 1
Softball
Hudson 11, Eau Claire Memorial 8
New Richmond 11, River Falls 1
McDonnell Central 1, Somerset 0
