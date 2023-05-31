Softball
Division 2 sectional semifinal
Rice Lake 11, St. Croix Central 8
Division 3 sectional semifinal
Somerset 6, St. Croix Falls 0
Baseball
Division 1 regional semifinals
River Falls 1, Wausau East 0
Chippewa Falls 9, New Richmond 1
Division 2 regional semifinal
St. Croix Central 4, Northwestern 2
Girls Soccer
Division 1 regional semifinal
Hudson 5, Stevens Point 0
Division 2 regional semifinals
River Falls 10, Sparta 0
New Richmond 5, Holmen 2
