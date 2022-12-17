The River Falls boys basketball team shot 50 percent from the field and had nine more rebounds than Eau Claire Memorial but couldn’t overcome 24 turnovers in a 57-48 loss to the Old Abes Friday night in Eau Claire.
Joey Butz scored 26 points on 6-of-7 shooting from long range as the Cats hit 18-of-36 field goals for the game. Preston Johnson added 12 points and a team-high five assists while Josh Godden was the Cats’ next highest scorer with five.
Jonah Severson pulled down seven rebounds and Aidan Carufel and Eli Johnson had six each as the Wildcat outrebounded the Old Abes 30-21. But Memorial forced 24 Wildcat turnovers while committing 11 of their own. Memorial was also 7-of-10 from the free throw line while River Falls was 5-of-7.
The Wildcats, now 3-3 overall, 1-2 in the Big Rivers Conference, have two more road games next week, at Chippewa Falls Tuesday and Holmen on Thursday.
