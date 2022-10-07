Hudson boys’ soccer coach Steve Sollom didn’t like the way Thursday night’s game against River Falls started, but he liked how it finished.
The Wildcats struck first in the second round Big Rivers Conference Tournament game, but Hudson scored the next three, including two by Shawn Berger, to lift the Raiders to a 3-1 victory and at least a share of the BRC title.
Hudson’s victory avenged a 2-0 loss to River Falls earlier this season and moved them to 8-1-0 in conference play, one game ahead of Eau Claire Memorial. The Raiders and Old Abes will meet in the final conference game of the season Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Eau Claire. A Raider win or tie will give them their second conference title outright while a loss would make Hudson and Memorial co-champs.
Sollom said he talked to his team about how River Falls liked to use its speed on the counterattack to score goals. Yet the Raiders found themselves down 1-0 early when Wildcat junior Joey Butz converted in that exact fashion.
“We talked about how they like to score and how to defend it, and yet they scored right away,” he noted. “So I was a little disappointed in that. But it helped that we had a really good game against Oregon Saturday where we had to defend a lot. So I said, let's start out with that mentality and we'll get our chances the other way. Sure enough, we did. And we made them count.”
Hudson’s tying goal came on an own goal by River Falls that was credited to Raider Owen Wasmun. Berger gave Hudson the lead for good at the 24:50 mark when he dribbled through the Wildcat defense on the right side and put one to the far post.
River Falls goalkeeper Remy Espanet made a pair of diving saves in the last 10 minutes of the half, and Berger had another shot hit the crossbar in the 35th minute, and Hudson was clinging to a 2-1 lead at the break.
The Raiders kept up the pressure in the second half, and just under five minutes in Berger ran down a ball to the right of the penalty box, turned and tucked a curving shot into the far corner for the insurance goal.
River Falls had a couple of chances late, but Hudson keeper Toby Schneider punched away a dangerous corner kick and Wildcat sophomore Tustin Todd hit the crossbar from the top of the box with three minutes left to keep the final 3-1.
Sollom said the Raiders played with more energy than they did in their loss at River Falls earlier this season.
“I don't want to see us ever get outworked, and River Falls really outworked us in that game,” he said. “You can have talent, but if talent doesn't work hard that's what happens. So today our energy was much better.”
River Falls coach Jacob Langer said this was a different Hudson team than what the Wildcats saw the first time.
“They just were more confident,” he said. “They were up for every 50-50 ball and they outhustled us at the end of the day.”
But at the same time, Langer said the Wildcats showed they were up for the challenge.
“I thought the boys played them straight up and took their chances,” he said. “I told the boys, you get a deflection off of the defender that goes in for a goal, and then Berger scores a phenomenal goal. So from that perspective, that’s two goals you can't really control. And then a third goal that at the end of the day was just a phenomenally well-placed goal as well.”
Hudson, now 12-3-1 overall, received the No. 1 seed for its Division 1 playoff bracket and will kick off the postseason Tuesday, Oct. 18, at home against Chippewa Falls. Sollom said he’s looking forward to having home field advantage through to the sectional final.
“Just because I don't like long bus rides,” he said. “At my age bus rides aren't fun. You’ve still got to play each game like it's your last, but I'd rather be the one than the eight.”
River Falls, 8-3-3 overall, 5-2-2 in the BRC, will wrap up the regular season at Eau Claire North Tuesday night. The Wildcats will find out this Sunday night where they will be seeded for the Division 2 playoffs.
