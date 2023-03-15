The Wisconsin High School Esports Association will host its spring championship at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this Saturday, March 18, from 1-5 p.m. in the Falcons Nest inside the UWRF University Center.
The winter season began on Jan. 6 and consists of an 8-week-long season that will culminate Saturday. This championship will feature 20 of the best Rocket League teams from around the state. There will be nearly a dozen colleges from around the Midwest promoting their esports programs and potentially offering scholarships for players who commit to their university.
Esports, organized competitive video gaming, has taken the world by storm. Three years ago, the Wisconsin High School Esports Association was conceived with seven schools competing in one game. Today, over 150 schools across the state compete in six unique games: Smash Bros, Fortnite, Rocket League, League of Legends, Valorant and SMITE.
The mission of the Wisconsin High School Esports Association is to govern, support, and promote the growth of high school esports through community development, advocacy, equitable participation, and interscholastic competition to enrich the educational experience. As esports continues to grow across the world, the Wisconsin High School Esports Association is leading that growth in Wisconsin.
Esports has become so much more than just playing games at a high level. The students are developing the same skills that traditional athletics build like: teamwork, communication, time management, problem-solving and work ethic. This year, students are applying classroom knowledge in graphic design, broadcasting and event organization through our internship program. Every promotional graphic featured “Match of the Week” and play-by-play commentary has been done by a group of high school students from around the state.
UWRF will introduce Esports as its 18th intercollegiate varsity program during the 2023-24 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.