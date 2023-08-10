Hudson High School girls basketball coach Jess Vadnais said she was flooded with a wide range of emotions after finding out she was being inducted into the Gustavus Adolphus College Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.
“Oh man, just a lot of emotions,” she said. “Typically it's 15 years that you have to wait once you graduate, to be nominated. So this is the first year I was nominated so really it was a lot of happiness and I was just kind of speechless because it's such an honor.”
Vadnais was a three-time All-Big Rivers Conference player at Hudson High School from 2002-04, before going on to Gustavus Adolphus, where she was a three-time All-MIAC selection, the 2006-07 MIAC Player of the Year, and a 2007 Kodak/WBCA All-American.
Vadnais graduated from Gustavus with eight program records, including career points (1,779) and steals (223), and was a finalist for the 2008 Jostens Division III Player of the Year Award, which is given to the player that best exemplifies the Division III philosophy of basketball skill, academics, and community service.
Vadnais honed those skills she learned as a player at Hudson and Gustavus into a highly successful coaching career at her highschool alma mater. In her six years at the helm, she has guided the Raiders to three Big Rivers Conference championships and a state runner-up finish in 2021. She earned her 100th career coaching victory last season, and said she feels extremely fortunate to be able to share her hall of fame honor with the people in her hometown.
“It's almost like a fairy tale,” she said. “To get to do this in the place I played and now as a coach. I'm just so grateful to be able to do it with my family and those close to me.”
A 1,000 career point scorer at Hudson, Vadnais helped the Raiders win the 2002 Division 1 WIAA state championship as a sophomore. Her free throw with four seconds left in a semifinal game against Oshkosh West gave the Raiders a one-point victory, allowing them to advance to the title game, where they routed Waukesha South, 65-46.
She led the Raiders back to Madison her junior year, where they defeated Kettle Moraine in the quarterfinals of the 2003 state tournament, but lost to Oshkosh West, the eventual state champion, in the semifinals.
By the time Vadnais graduated from Gustavus in 2008, she was the Gusties all-time career leader in points (1,779), three-pointers (210), free throws made (481), and steals (223).
So do her current players have any idea of how great a player she was?
“I don't talk about it a lot, but I remember vividly a couple of years ago we were in the hallway and there’s the big picture of from the state championship and all these girls are like, ‘Oh, my God, that's you up there!’” she said. “I think they kind of knew I had a good career, but since this (hall of fame) announcement many of the girls have been coming up and saying how happy they are for me. And I can just tell how much that means to them, that their coach is able to do this.”
One person Vadnais knows is very happy for her, but won’t see her induction into the Gustavus Hall of Fame, is her late father Jerry Hautala, who passed away four years ago.
“It’s very bittersweet,” she said. “He passed away on October 16, and I'm going in on October 14. And it'll be four years already, which is pretty, pretty crazy. He's a huge reason why I'm going into that Hall of Fame, and that's the bittersweet part. I think that was actually the first emotion I thought of. But at the same I know he’s proud of me, and I know he’ll be in the front row. So yeah, it'll be a great day and my family and everyone will be there.”
Vadnais is one of 12 individuals– eight athletes and four benefactors– who will be inducted into the Gustavus Adolphus Athletic Hall of Fame at a banquet Saturday, Oct. 14, following the Gusties’ football game against Macalester College.
