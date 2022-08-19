The season opener for the Somerset football team scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, has been pushed back to Friday night, Aug. 19, due to Thursday night’s storms.
The Spartans will now kick off the 2022 season Friday night at 7 p.m. at the high school field against Bloomer.
The planned pre-game ceremony to honor late Spartan coach Bruce Larson and his induction into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame was held indoors Thursday night while the game was in a lightning delay.
New Richmond will also open its season Friday night at home at 7 p.m. against Medford while St. Croix Central will host Spencer/Columbus Catholic.
Hudson and River Falls both won their season openers on the road Thursday night. Hudson defeated Marshfield 24-7 and River Falls defeated Wisconsin Rapids 28-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.