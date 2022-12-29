Boys Basketball
River Falls 59, Wausau West 46 (at Menomonie Holiday Classic)
Somerset 65, Antigo 50 (at Wisconsin Dells Holiday Classic)
Hudson 76, Chisago Lakes 48
Girls Basketball
Marshfield 39, Hudson 34 (at Marshfield Holiday Classic)
Menomonie 58, St. Croix Central 38 (at Menomonie Holiday Classic)
Somerset 60, Antigo 47 (at Wisconsin Dells Holiday Classic)
Boys Hockey
Rochester Mayo 6, New Richmond 2 (at Rochester Kiwanis Tournament)
Proctor 5, Somerset 0 (at Bill McGann Holiday Classic)
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion 9, Wisconsin Valley Union 2 (at Culver’s Cup)
Pine City 4, Western Wisconsin Stars 1 (at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic)
Winona 4, Hudson 3
