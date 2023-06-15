Valley Wide Pride
Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17.
Location: Hudson Lakefront Park Bandshell.
Cost: Free.
Hudson Pride Co. is celebrating the Valley’s first-ever Pride festival – Valley Wide Pride – this Pride month.
Start the celebration off at 9 a.m., an instructor will lead attendees in riverside yoga – a space of relaxation before the official kick-off at 10 a.m.
Starting at 10 a.m. until about 4 p.m., Darnold plans to have various local vendors present for food and drink service. Some examples include coffee from Joe to Go, a beer tent by Hop and Barrel and a few food trucks as well. There will be local artists and live music from members of the LGBTQ+ community.
From Tai Chi, Drag story time, a children’s play, a kids' tent and much more, Hudson Pride Co. aims to be inclusive of different ages and interests.
Youth day at rod, gun club
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17.
Location: Hudson Rod, Gun & Archery Club, Inc., 285 Krattley Lane.
Cost: $10.
Live, learn and enjoy the outdoors at this youth and family event, filled with conservation learning, fun games and shooting events to test your skills, with special visits from the St. County K9 dog.
This year's event is focused on safety and conservation in the outdoors! Duck Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and St. Croix County Forester will be there to teach your kids about conservation. There will be prizes, giveaways, hot dogs and more.
Michaels grand opening
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17.
Location: Michaels, 2321 Coulee Road, Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Michaels Invites the Hudson Community to Its Grand Opening Celebration
Michaels, specialty retailer of arts, crafts and home décor, will host a grand opening community celebration for its new location in Hudson. Kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony and free crafts, maker demos, giveaways, local food favorites and more at this fun-filled celebration.
Car seat checks
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17.
Location: 412 W. Kinne St., Ellsworth.
Cost: Free.
Schedule an appointment: piercecountydental.as.me.
Summer has finally arrived, so many of our youngest community members will be passengers
on the road. The best way to keep children safe while riding is to use the right type of car seat,
correctly. More than half of car seats are not installed properly. According to the National
Safety Council, correctly-used, child safety seats can reduce the risk of vehicle-related deaths
by as much as 71%.
Pierce County Public Health is offering free car seat checks by appointment. Along with sharing education and providing safety demonstrations, our Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will assess car seats for correct fit and installation. A limited number of car seats will be available for families who cannot afford one.
Having car seats evaluated by safety technicians will also increase compliance with the Wisconsin Child Passenger Safety Laws. To keep children safe and be in compliance with the law:
Infants under one and under 20 pounds shall be secured in a rear-facing car seat.
Children must ride in a forward-facing car seat with a harness until they are four years old and weigh 40 pounds.
Children ages four and older must ride in a car seat or booster seat until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall and weigh 80 pounds.
Children over the height of 4 feet 9 inches must be secured by a properly fitted seat belt (typically starting at 8-12 years old).
Children up to age 13 must ride in the back seat when practical to do so.
Bring your vehicle manual, child seat manual, and the child utilizing the seat if possible.
If the child cannot attend the appointment, know their current height and weight to assist in the installation process. If you can’t make the event but need a car seat check, please call the office at 715-273-6755.
Let’s go kayaking
Date: Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.; or Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.
Location: Willow River State Park boat launch.
Cost: $25 per person.
Registration: tinyurl.com/letsgokayaking.
Meet the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks naturalist on a scenic kayaking trip across Little Falls Lake and up to the beautiful Willow Falls before peacefully floating back down along the river. This is a great activity to enjoy individually, with a friend or as a family. Children 8 and up, accompanied by a parent/guardian and are capable of operating their own kayak for the entirety of the trip are welcome to join. Please dress for the weather and bring along a lifejacket, waterproof shoes, drinking water, sunscreen and bug spray.
Spots are limited for this event
We have ten, single-person kayaks and two, two or three person canoes which can be available for families/groups with children or individuals who are unable to operate their own kayak.
Grow to Share story time, volunteer
Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17.
Location: Grown to Share Community Garden at Hoffman Park, 800 Hanson Dr., River Falls.
Cost: Free.
Join volunteers at Grow tow Share Community Garden for some volunteering and stories.
