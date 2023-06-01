Park Art Fair
Date: Friday, June 2, 2-9 p.m.; and Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Mary Park, New Richmond.
Cost: Free.
Enjoy art, beer, food, activities and more at this summer’s Park Art Fair. Entertain the kiddos with bounce houses, bungee jumping and trolley rides.
From 3-5 p.m., a salute to teachers and city workers will take place – so $3 beer and wine for school district staff, city staff and teachers.
From 5-8 p.m., the Hudson Trolley will provide free transportation sponsored by SF Insurance along Green Avenue from Mary Park to Third Street.
5-7 p.m. see pirates at the entrance. 5-6 p.m., there will be a doggie beauty contest. The winner will earn the title “Chamber Dog of the Year,” so bring your dog to Mary Park.
Blues is back from 6-9 p.m.
On Saturday, the trolley will once again provide free rides, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to and from Mary Park on Green Avenue.
Dance Explosion will perform at 11 a.m. followed by live music from noon to 3 p.m.
In 2018 we were awarded a tourism grant that allowed us to extend our reach in advertising for this event and it continues to grow in popularity. We are ramping up the FREE family and kid's activities at this event and increasing our food to draw an even bigger crowd.
First Friday
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 2.
Location: Season Gallery, 401 Second St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
This month, Season Gallery will feature the works of watercolor painter Nanci Yermakoff, paper artist Gwen Partin and ceramic artist Amy Von Bargen.
Despite the hustle and bustle of the busy summer season here at Seasons Gallery we invite you to take a moment to enjoy the serenity of summer with lovely and calming watercolors from Yermakoff, exquisite collages from Gwen Partin and beautiful hand-built pottery from VonBargen.
Combined together these artists will provide us all with a sense of peace and a moment of reflection to capture and enjoy summer’s fleeting moments.
The exhibit will remain on view until July 2.
Swing dance workshop
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 2.
Location: River Crest Elementary School, gym,
Cost: $38.
One night. One dance. A lifetime of fun. An "arch" and a "loop" are just two of the patterns that can take you from the sidelines onto the dance floor. Couples only. Register at hudsonraiders.ce.eleyo.com.
Let’s go fishing
Time: Anytime10 a.m. to noon.
Date: Saturday, June 3.
Location: Dam picnic shelter, end of the park road at Willow River State Park.
Cost: $5 per person; $10 per family. Cash or card. Free for members of Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks.
How well do you know the fish swimming in our lakes and rivers?
Put your knowledge to the test with several fish-related activities or cast a line into Little Falls Lake and see what species you’ll find tugging on your line. Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks will have a few fishing poles available to use during the event but feel free to bring your fishing pole and tackle box along if you have one.
Plant sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 3.
Location: Octagon House Museum, 1004 Third St, Hudson
Rain or shine, find a variety of perennials and annuals from the gardens of local Master Gardeners. Vegetable seedlings, heirloom tomatoes, gently used garden-themed "garage sale" items and more. Ask a Master Gardener about research-based gardening advice given freely. New garden decor items from the Shoppe in the Carriage House will be available for purchase, too.
The Octagon House Museum will be open for regularly scheduled tours.
Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 4.
Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, John H. Potter Theater,
Cost: Tickets start at $20.
Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates its 42nd season of choral artistry in 2022-23. The Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus Chamber Singers and OutLoud! are two auditioned community engagement ensembles made up of singers from the large ensemble. Composed of all backgrounds and ages, the repertoire for Chamber Singers, directed by Gerald Gurss, ranges from Tallis to showtunes and everything in between. OutLoud!, directed by Alex Rack, performs mostly pop repertoire from Billy Joel to Erasure.
Fishing in the dark
Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 4.
Location: Dam picnic shelter, end of the park road at Willow River State Park.
Cost: $5 per person; $10 per family. Cash or card. Free for members of Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks.
Join Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks just before dusk and watch the sunset to cast your lines off into Little Falls Lake.
If the fish ain't bitin,’ Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks will have plenty of other fish-related activities to keep you hooked. We’ll have a few fishing poles available to use during the event but feel free to bring your own fishing pole and tackle box along with you.
