Brat stand fundraiser
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 9.
Location: RJ’s Meat, KofC Brat Trailer, 1101 Coulee Road, Hudson.
Grab a brat or hot dog, chips and a soda for lunch and help support the Octagon House Museum.
Somerset Pea Soup Days
Date: June 9-11.
Location: Somerset Village Park.
More information: peasoupdays.com.
So much to see and do throughout the weekend in Somerset.
Catch the parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, enjoy carnival rides all weekend, and more. For a full list of events, visit the website.
Relay for Life
Time: 2 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: June 9-10
Location: New Richmond High School Track,
The $60,000 fundraising goal has already been exceeded for the 2023 Relay for Life of St. Croix County. With 25 teams registered, festivities are set to begin at 2 p.m., Friday, June 9, and run a full 24 hours. This year's honorary co-chairs are Jayne Bahneman and Dianna Nichols. Bahneman, 42, is a survivor of pancreatic cancer and Nichols, 52, a survivor of breast cancer. Opening ceremony followed by a survivor picture and survivor reception will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9. The luminaria ceremony will commence at 10 p.m. Events will continue throughout the night, followed by 6-9 a.m. breakfast Saturday, morning yoga at 8 a.m. and the closing ceremony and awards at 1 p.m.
Hike
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, June 10.
Location: Meet at the Gravel Parking lot off of 770th Avenue off of County Road F.
Cost: Free.
Join the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks naturalist at Kinnickinnic State Park and discover her favorite hiking trail. This three mile hike takes you through several different habitats and offers beautiful views of the River. Along the way we can identify different species of flowers, trees, fungi and if we’re lucky wildlife. Dress for the weather and bring along, water, good hiking shoes, sunscreen, bug-spray, binoculars, a camera and a snack if you wish.
Bird hike
Time: 8-10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, June 10.
Location: Carpenter Nature Center, 300 East Cove Road, Hudson.
Cost: $5 or free for St. Croix Valley Bird Club members and Friends of the Carpenter Nature Center.
Registration: Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 651-437-4359.
Hike various trails on our Wisconsin Campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from the St. Croix Valley Bird Club.
Land and Sea Tea
Date: Saturday, June 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; or 1:30-3 p.m.
Location: The Real Magic House, 904 Sixth St., Hudson.
Cost: Child tickets $55 plus fees; adult tickets $25 plus fees.
Tickets: therealmagichouse.com.
Get ready for an enchanting adventure with Magical Moments & The Real Magic House. Join us for a fun-filled afternoon at The Land & Sea Summer Tea.
You'll get the chance to meet five of your favorite fairytale friends, including the Little Mermaid in her full tail. Plus, you'll make beautiful flower crowns with Rapunzel and enjoy songs, crafts, and story time with the frog princess, the wayfinder princess, and the snow queen.
Each child in attendance will receive a special chest to decorate and fill with their own magical treasures throughout the experience. And of course, we'll keep you fueled for your adventure with ocean blue sparkly lemonade and delicious treats.
Each child ticket includes one seat at the table for whichever room is reserved. Adult chaperones are able to sit or stand in the periphery or may sit at the table with their child on their lap.
Author reading
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 10.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library.
Cost: Free.
Two award winning authors – Carol Dunbar, author of “The Net Beneath Us,” and Steve Fox, author of “Sometimes Creek” – will join together at the Hudson Library for a reading, conversation, book signing and more.
Remarkable reptiles
Time: 1-2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 10.
Location: The beach at Kinnickinnic State Park.
Cost: Free.
Learn about two types of Wisconsin Reptiles and even meet live versions; Albert the Fox Snake and Morton, Susie and Shelly our Painted and False Map Turtles, with Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks. Go over the anatomy, characteristics and behavior of both snakes and turtles and talk about why they are so important for our environment and the ecosystems they live in.
Bike safety rodeo
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 11.
Location: Hudson YMCA, 2211 Vine St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Tickets: healthpartners.com/classes-events (search bike safety). Pre-register and attend for a
double chance to win a free children’s bike or bike gear.
Kids and their families are welcome to attend this free event through Hudson HealthPartners.
Bike through the safety obstacle course; eat healthy foods with PowerUp and super-carrot mascot Chomp; enjoy games, activities and prizes; meet local public safety agencies and tour an ambulance; receive a free day pass for the YMCA and more.
Pre-register for a double chance to win bike gear. Kids must be present with an adult at all times. Bring your bikes and helmets to have them checked for safe performance.
Bikes for all ages and adaptive bikes will be available for use at the event if needed.
