‘Alice in Wonderland’
Date: Thursday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 1, 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 2, 12 p.m.
Location: Blanche Davis Theatre, Kleinpell Fine Arts building,
Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and up, $5 for children under 18 and UW-River Falls students.
Tickets: Purchase tickets online or in person at the box office in the lobby of Kleinpell Fine Arts.
Stage and Screen Productions at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will present “Alice in Wonderland,” an audience participation play where willing audience members are invited to join in Alice’s madcap adventure. This original adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic opens in Camp Wonderland where a band of happy and mischievous campers follow Alice down a mysterious rabbit hole. Through movement and imagination, the campers create a marvelous land of unforgettable characters such as an inquisitive caterpillar, the infamous Queen of Hearts and, of course, the aptly named Mad Hatter.
‘Something Rotten!’
Dates: Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m.; Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 2 p.m.
Location: John H. Potter Theater, Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
Cost: Tickets start at $20.
Welcome to the Renaissance! Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
Best for audiences ages 13 and over.
Hello spring hike
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, April 1.
Location: Willow River Nature Center, 1034 Co Hwy A, Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Get outside with the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Park and greet spring as you embark on a 6-mile round trip hike and discover some of the most beautiful sights at Willow River State Park. This hike will take you along the Willow River, above Little Falls Lake and up close and personal to the Willow Falls. The terrain varies throughout the hike and includes some very steep hills. The hike will take roughly three hours to complete. Dress for the weather and bring along plenty of water, and good hiking boots, with ice cleats if we’ve had snow/sleet/rain.
River Fall School art show reception
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, April 1.
Location: Main level of the River Falls Library, 140 Union St., lower level gallery.
Cost: Free.
Stop in to see the River Falls School Art Show.
Mini golf
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 1.
Location: Main level of the River Falls Library, 140 Union St.
Cost: Free.
Join the library for a round of mini golf. Sign up for a tee time. Adult supervision required to play.
Spring bunny storytime
Time: 10:30-11:10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, April 1.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, library lobby, 700 First St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Everyone is welcome to join Mr. Bunny and his spring storyteller friend to recount the adventure of one of his very first egg hunts in an interactive storytime. Afterward pose for photos and meet and greet with Mr. Bunny. Storytime presented by Hudson Area Library and local character entertainment company Occasions with Character LLC. We’ll be handing out Easter treat bags too! Meet us in the Library lobby. No registration required.
Easter egg hunt
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 1.
Location: River Falls High School, 818 Cemetery Road.
Cost: Free.
The Lions Club Easter egg hunt is fun for kids aged one to seven. The kids will search for easter eggs in groups of 50, so everyone can find four eggs filled with candy. After everyone has a chance to participate, the remaining eggs will be hidden and there is no limit on the number of eggs per child. Donations will be accepted for the following: the River Falls Food Pantry, used eyeglasses, cell phones, hearing aids, printer cartridges and empty pill bottles.
Author event
Time: 3-4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 1.
Location: Pedro’s del Este, 212 Walnut St., Hudson.
Cost: $40, includes book event entrance and signature cocktail.
Tickets: Purchase tickets online.
For the fantasy lover, the historical fiction fanatic or just as a fan of bartender Jaqueline Holland, Pedro's del Este is hosting an event in celebration of the release of her new book, “The God of Endings.” Holland will read a portion of the novel and sign copies. She also created a signature cocktail, The Collette, named after the main character in her novel.
Pancake breakfast
Time: 8 a.m. to noon.
Date: Sunday, April 2.
Location: Hudson Fire Department, 2121 Ward Ave.
The Hudson Fire Department is bringing back its pancake breakfast for its 150th anniversary. All you can eat firefighter made pancakes, breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, milk, juice and coffee.
Adoption event
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Sunday, April 2.
Location: Angel’s Pet World, 105 Second St., Hudson.
Head to Angel's Pet World for a raffle and dog adoption event. Stop in and say hello to dogs up for adoption and buy raffle tickets for your chance to win custom baskets full of goodies.
This is a fundraiser for Barefoot Crow Animal Rescue. You will purchase raffle tickets and pick which basket you want to try to win.
