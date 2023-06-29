Hudson Booster Days
Date: Thursday, June 29 through Saturday, July 2.
Location: Lakefront Park, First St. Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Booster Days is the annual Fourth of July Celebration held in Lakefront Park, near historic downtown Hudson, along the scenic St. Croix River. This event draws crowds from Hudson and surrounding counties.
Thursday the carnival will begin and the Hudson Royal Ambassador coronation will take place, 7 p.m., at Hudson High School. Tickets are $8 at the door. Ambassadors will be crowned.
Friday will continue with the carnival, beer garden, bingo, bands and activities. Saturday is parade day. At 11 a.m. the parade will make its way down Second Street.
On Sunday, close out Booster Days weekend with more festivities and fireworks at dusk.
Garage sale fundraiser
Time: 7 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 30 to Saturday, July 1.
Location: Pleasant Pasture Animal Rescue, 1440 140th St, New Richmond.
Cost: Free.
Garage Sale features items from 100 plus households near and far with unbeatable variety and selection.
Plus proceeds support rescued animals at Pleasant Pasture: providing hope & healing to neglected & mistreated animals in the St. Croix Valley. Don't miss this one!
Pop up summer market
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1.
Location: Pleasant Pasture Animal Rescue, 1440 140th St., New Richmond.
Cost: Free.
Featuring 14 curated vendors offering baked goods, garden and gift items, jewelry and so much more. Fun way to spend the morning or afternoon.
Simultaneous 100 plus family garage sale happening with items from near and far.
Octagon House Museum self guided tours
Time: 11 a.m.to 4 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 30.
Location: Octagon House Museum, 1004 Third St., Hudson
Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for military/AAA/first responders/educators, $8 K-12 students, $40 for families of four or more, free for ages 5 and under.
Learn more about Hudson’s history with a self-guided tour through the Octagon House Museum and History Alcove. The tour will consist of the area’s documented from the 1850s through the 1950s.
Live Music at Hop & Barrel
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 30.
Location: Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 Second St., Hudson
Cost: Free.
Enjoy good music with great beer at the Hop and Barrel Brewery. Musical talents from Zeb and food from Bigfoot BBQ Food Truck.
Stuff the Bus
Time: 12-4:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 1.
Location: New Richmond High School,
Cost:
Feeding Wisconsin, Second Harvest and Feeding America are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Kids from Wisconsin, a renowned performing arts organization. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about food insecurity and make a lasting impact on communities across the state.
Kids from Wisconsin, known for their exceptional talent and high-energy performances, will embark on a summer tour throughout Wisconsin traveling over 6,000 miles to over 30 communities. As part of their mission to bring joy and inspiration to audiences, the Kids from Wisconsin have teamed up with Feeding Wisconsin and its member food banks, including Second Harvest and Feeding America, to launch a “Stuff the Bus" initiative and campaign, Forward Together from Stage to Table.
The "Stuff the Bus" campaign is an innovative and interactive approach to address the urgent issue of food insecurity.
The Kids from Wisconsin's summer tour includes over 30 cities, offering an array of vibrant performances that showcase the state's exceptional young talent ages 15-20. Through their captivating shows, the group will raise awareness through a “Stuff the Bus” event in these communities. By leveraging their influential platform, the Kids from Wisconsin aim to inspire empathy, compassion, and community involvement.
By combining unique strengths and resources, local pantries will maximize their efforts to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families in need.
To learn more about the "Stuff the Bus" campaign in New Richmond and the Kids from Wisconsin's summer tour, visit kidsfromwi.org and facebook.com/FiveLoavesFoodShelfAndClothingCenter.
Tattersall Blues & Soul Festival
Time: 4:30-9 p.m.
Date: July 1-4.
Location: Tattersall River Falls, 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls.
Cost: $150 for a four-day pass or $50 per day.
Mick Sterling in partnership with Tattersall Distilling moves forward with their summer concert series with tri-state regional musicians. Enjoy good drink and music in the Tattersall Distilling Outdoor Stage. Saturday, July 1:The Jimmy’s play at 7 p.m. with GREAZY GRAVY featuring Boom Boom Stevie V at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 2:The Lamont Cranston Band at 7 p.m. with The Tommy Bentz Band at 4:40 p.m.
Monday, July 3:Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers at 7 p.m. with PK Mayo at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4:Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys featuring Westside Any at 7 p.m. with The Joe Flip Band at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.