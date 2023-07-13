Fun Fest
Date: July 13-16.
Location: Downtown New Richmond. The food court is located behind Wild Badger; the beer tent behind Champs Sports Bar and Mallards; and the carnival adjacent to the beer garden and food court.
Cost: Free.
The annual New Richmond Fun Fest begins on Thursday, July 13, with the food court, beer tent, carnival and entertainment. Friday will continue with much of the same, followed by Saturday adding bean bag tournament to the list.
Round out the weekend with the parade on Sunday at noon and the Mallards Hot Dog Eating Contest at 2 p.m.
River Falls Days
Date: Thursday, July 13, 4-10 p.m.; Friday, July 14, 4-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 16, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Heritage Park.
Cost: Free.
Rollin’ on the Kinni this year at River Falls Days. New this year at River Falls Days – Timberwork's Lumberjack Show! Three shows will take place on Saturday, in the city hall upper parking lot at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.
That won’t be all though – the full list of events can be found at rfchamber.com/riverfallsdays2023. Enjoy the classic favorites throughout the weekend, like Friday’s parade from Mound View Road and North Main, then east on Division and down Second Street at 6 p.m.; view fireworks at dusk on Saturday from Hoffman Park or Greenwood Elementary School;
Murdered to Death
Dates: Friday, July 14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 16, 2:30 p.m.; Friday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 23, 2:30 p.m.; Friday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 30, 2:30 p.m.
Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, Black Box Theater.
Cost: Tickets start at $20.
A hilarious spoof of the best of the Agatha Christie traditions, this well-crafted whodunnit twists and turns with side-splitting antics and ever-increasing merriment and confusion. Set in a country manor house in the glorious 1930s, a colorful group of characters tries to determine who murdered the owner of the house, but it soon becomes clear that the murderer isn’t finished yet.
Sip and snip
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, July 15.
Location: Tours board at 1004 Third St., Hudson.
Cost: $95 plus tax for adults 21 and over.
Tickets: hudsontrolley.com.
Want to do something really unique and fun? Hop aboard the Hudson Trolley to visit a 'You-Pick Flower Farm' for an exclusive edible flower tour.
Owner Christine, from Two Bees & A Bud, will feature top picks for edible flowers you can grow at home. Learn precautions, how to store and incorporate these edibles in recipes. Pick your own edible flowers to adorn an assortment of crostinis. Explore 6,000 square feet of specialty cut flowers, farm store items, honey bee hives and tranquil water. Complimentary wine and individual charcuterie included.
Go kayaking
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16.
Location: Boat launch on Little Falls Lake.
Cost: $25 per person.
Registration required: tinyurl.com/letsgokayaking.
Join the naturalists and the Friends of the Friends of the Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks on a scenic kayaking trip across Little Falls Lake and up to the beautiful Willow Falls before peacefully floating back down along the river. Children who are ages 8 and up, accompanied by a parent or guardian and are capable of operating their own kayak for the entirety of the trip are welcome to join. Dress for the weather and bring along a lifejacket, waterproof shoes, drinking water, sunscreen and bug spray.
Spots are limited for this event. There are ten, single-person kayaks and two, three or four person canoes which can be available for families and groups with children or individuals who are unable to operate their own kayak.
Friends of Perch Lake fundraiser
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.
Location:Brat stand, RJ Meats parking lot, 1101 Coulee Road, Hudson.
Proceeds benefit the capital fund to build a classroom lab equipped learning center in the park. Bring your appetites.
