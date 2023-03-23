Steel Toes and Stilettos
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 25.
Location: Tattersall Distilling, 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls.
Cost: Individual tickets are $80 or purchase tables for 4, 8 or 10.
More information: Register at scvhabitat.org/gala.
St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with Las Vegas TONIGHT! for an evening of casino entertainment.
When you check in, you’ll be handed over $1,500 in "fun money" to use at the tables. Each table will exchange "fun money" for chips, as the evening progresses, chips will be converted into raffle tickets that you'll be able to place into the raffle buckets. The more you win, the better your odds. If you run out, extra "fun money" is available for purchase.
Las Vegas rules will apply to the roulette, craps, pokerlette, Texas hold 'em and black jack tables.
Fret not, as the silent auction and crowd favorite, dessert dash will also be back in action. Cocktail hour kicks off at 5 p.m. with a silent auction, raffles and a photo booth followed by a heavy appetizer dinner, silent auction, dessert dash and raffle prizes, along with a special appeal.
"Go Greased Lightning" line dance
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 24.
Location: River Crest Elementary School gym, 535 County Road F, Hudson.
Cost: $11.
Registration: hudsonraiders.ce.eleyo.com.
Put on your dancing shoes and learn a fabulous fun routine to this all-time classic. What a way to start the weekend. No partner needed. A great night for family fun. Ages 8 and up.
Monica Mohn is a three-time "USA Dance" National Ballroom champion and will host the event. She's coached competitive ballroom dance teams, taught flash mobs for Minnesota-based Fortune 500 companies and choreographed dance routines for local Minnesota bands. Teaching for more than 15 years, her passion and enthusiasm for dance make her classes fun and dance easy to learn.
Spring photo fundraiser, bake sale
Date: Sunday, March 26.
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Angel’s Pet World, 105 Second St., Hudson.
Cost: $15 per dog or child.
Join for a springtime photo fundraiser and bake sale benefitting Coco's Heart Dog Rescue. This super fun photo fundraiser will have a whimsical, floral vibe; super beautiful and fun for spring. You will be given a number upon arrival and can enjoy the store, grab a drink next door, etc. while you wait.
The DitchLilies
Time: 12-1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 25.
Location: River Falls Public Library, main level, 140 Union St.
Cost: Free.
Roots Music from the Americas and Europe.
Something Rotten
Dates: Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March, 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m.; Friday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m.; Friday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 2 p.m.
Location: John H. Potter Theater, Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
Cost: Tickets start at $20.
Welcome to the Renaissance! Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
Best for audiences ages 13 and over.
Craft cocktail class
Date: Saturday, March 25 at3:30 p.m; and Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m.
Location: Black Rooster Bistro, 516 Second Street, lower level.
Cost: $40.
More information: blackroosterbistro.com.
Enrollment is limited to eight participants per class, so book online fast.
Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Cocktail classes are one hour and include one item off the bar menu to snack on during the class. Cover a range of basics including history, tools, techniques and recipes.
