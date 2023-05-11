World Migratory Bird Day celebrations
Tropical Wings Gallery Reception
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, May 12.
Location: Atrium Gallery, Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust Street.
Cost: Free.
Join artist Lana Sjoberg, the fourth grade students of Willow River Elementary School, the St. Croix Valley Bird Club, Carpenter Nature Center and Tropical Wings for an immersive rainforest experience.
Created by Sjoberg and the Willow students, this exhibit is not one to miss.
There will also be a meet and greet with live raptor from Carpenter Nature Center, kid friendly craft activities to make your own animals for the rainforest and displays from the 2023 Habitat grantees.
Wings of spring festival
Time: 8 a.m. to noon.
Date: Saturday, May 13.
Location: Carpenter Nature Center, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Start the celebration off with a guided bird hike at 8 a.m. (registration required) or a family bird hike throughout the morning.
There will be bird banding demonstrations, activities include birding 101, kids crafts, native planting for birds, preventing window strikes, sampling of bird friendly coffee and more.
Visit Carpenternaturecenter.org for more information.
Little Red Robin Hood
Date: Friday, May 12, 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 13, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Sunday, May 14, 2 p.m.; Friday, May 19, 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 1 pm. And 4 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m.
Location: Black Box Theater at the Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
Cost: Tickets start at $15 plus fees for youth.
Smart, pretty and kind, Little Red Robin Hood must deal with the Big Bad Sheriff of the Naughty Hams (the Three Little Pigs, that is!), who does the bidding of Prince John, the vain Emperor who is eager to try on his magic new suit being woven by Cinderella’s deceitful stepsisters. With Humpty Dumpty, Black Sheep, Rose Red and Simple Simon acting as her Merry Men, Little Red Robin Hood must save all the village grannies of Sherwood Forest, including her own, an old woman who lives in a shoe, Mother Hubbard, and Mother Goose herself.
Best for ages 4 and over.
Bird hike
Time: 8-10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, May 13.
Location: Al & Laurie Hein Visitor Center, 279 South Cove Road, Hudson.
Cost: $5 per participant or free for St. Croix Valley Bird Club members and Friends of Carpenter Nature Center.
Reservation: Space is limited and reservations are required, call the Carpenter Nature Center at 651-437-4359.
Hike various trails on the Carpenter Nature Center Wisconsin Campus and learn to identify birds with local experts from the St. Croix Valley Bird Club.
Willow hike
Time: 9 a.m. sharp.
Date: Saturday, May 13.
Location: Willow River Nature Center, 1034 County Road A, Hudson.
Cost: $5 per person or $10 per family, cash or card, in support of our nonprofit's mission. Free to Friends members. Vehicle admission into the park is required.
Get outside and embark on a six mile round trip hike and discover some of the most beautiful sights at Willow River State Park with Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks. This hike will take you along the Willow River, above Little Falls Lake and up close and personal to the Willow Falls. Along the way, you will venture through a variety of habitats including wetlands, prairie, river bottoms and mature deciduous and coniferous forests. The terrain varies throughout the hike and includes some very steep hills. The hike will take roughly three hours to complete. Dress for the weather and bring along water and good hiking boots.
Mother’s Day plant sale
Time: 9 a.m. to noon.
Date: Saturday, May 13.
Location: St. Bridget’s School gym, 211 E. Division St., River Falls.
Spring is here and it’s time for the River Falls Garden Club’s annual plant sale. The UW-River Falls Horticulture department provides beautiful annuals and containers to complement what club members provide from their own greenhouses and gardens. Prices are affordable. Plants include shade and sun annuals and perennials, grasses, vegetables, herbs, bulbs and containers suitable for Mother’s Day gifts. The town and county 4-H club volunteer to carry plants to shopper’s vehicles and help with the sale in other ways.
The plant sale is the single fundraiser for the River Falls Garden Club supporting,
three scholarships for UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Science students
Hope 4 Creation sustainability efforts.
Our Neighbor’s Place, library materials and more.
Members of the club attend monthly meetings with inspiring speakers, tour gardens and greenhouses during July and August when there are no meetings, share garden tips with one another, and direct annual giving. If you are interested in becoming a member email
riverfallsgardenclub@gmail.com.
Heroes walk, rally, open house
Time: Check in begins at 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, May 13.
Location: American Legion Post 121, 701 N. Main St., River Falls
Cost: Free.
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Western Wisconsin Chapter is proud to announce they are a Carry The Load nonprofit partner for the 2023 Memorial May campaign as a part of Carry The Load’s Continuum of Care program for the seventh consecutive year. This partnership helps raise awareness and funds that are essential to helping our military, veterans, first responders and their families. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will join Carry The Load this year by hosting its second Heroes walk, rally and open house.
The presentation of colors will take place at 10:30 a.m. followed by the National Anthem. A few words from the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Western Wisconsin Chapter and Post 121 will follow the National Anthem. A group photograph will be taken at 11 a.m. The walk is scheduled to leave the American Legion at 11:30 a.m. An open house begins at 12:30 p.m.
People of all ages are welcome.
Register for free by visiting the Carry the Load chapter page. An option to donate is also available throughout the month of May. Those unable to participate in person can still show their support with a donation to the team.
Event t-shirts are available for $25 at the American Legion open house, as supplies last. 100% of the funds donated and raised by participants through Memorial Day will go to fund Sheep Dog Impact Assistance programs. These funds would be used for our programs which are designed to engage, assist and empower our veterans and first responders. The link to donate and or pre-register is below.
Find more information at sheepdogia.org.
Mother’s Day card making
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, May 13.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, 700 First St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Enjoy a family board game collection or create a special card for Mother's Day. No registration required. Everyone is welcome.
Mother’s Day cruise
Date: Saturday, May 13, noon to 2 p.m. Boarding begins a half hour before the cruise.
Location: 98 Walnut St., Hudson.
Cost: Kids tickets $32.50; adult tickets $43.30.
Cruise on the Scenic St. Croix River with St. Croix River Cruises while enjoying lunch for Mother’s Day. A fresh flower will be given to each lady on the cruise.
Purchase tickets online at stcroixrivercruises.com or call 651-436-8883.
Mother’s Day tea
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Date: Sunday, May 14.
Location: Octagon House, 1004 Third St., Hudson.
Cost: $35.
Don your favorite hat and wear your best party dress and join the Octagon House for a Mother's Day tea, shopping and tour.
Light sweet and savory bites will be provided by St Croix Baking Company along with a black and herbal tea. Space is very limited, so grab your tickets.
Mother’s Day at Eagle Eye
Time: 1-2:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, May 13.
Location: Eagle Eye Farm, N7802 County Road F, River Falls.
Cost: $30 per child.
Registration: eagleeyefarm.net/copy-of-camps
Join Eagle Eye Farm for a family craft event and celebrate moms with this family-friendly farm outing. Leave our farm with a one-of-a-kind alpaca item and a sweet treat for the mom in your life. Learn how to create a unique wall hanging made from alpaca and sheep fiber and learn from one of Eagle Eye’s fiber artists, Terese Pachl.
The music of Adele
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, May 13.
Location: John H. Potter Theater, Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locusts St., Hudson.
Cost: Tickets start at $20.
Adele’s music spans all ages and Colleen Raye brings the heart and soul of it to this show. Backed by six fabulous musicians and singers under the musical direction of keyboardist Jordan Hedlund, the full sound of Adele’s music will be recreated for audiences, expressed with Colleen’s own warm tones, heartfelt interpretations, and natural charismatic stage presence. Come join Colleen and the ensemble to celebrate Adele, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet and her great music.
Mom and me hike
Time: 10 a.m. sharp.
Date: Sunday, May 14.
Location: Meet at the gravel parking lot off of 770th Avenue.
Cost: This event is free to attend, but vehicle admission into the park is required.
This ones for all you mothers out there. Grab that special someone, whether it’s your mom, grandma, sister, aunt or your daughter and join Naturalist Rae with Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks on a peaceful three mile round trip hike along the Kinnickinnic River.
The red trail offers a wonderful easy-going hike on a narrow trail through both prairie, and forested landscapes with sneak peaks of the Kinnickinnic River down below. Come dressed for the weather and bring along water and good hiking boots.
