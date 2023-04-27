New Richmond School District strategic planning
Time: 9 a.m.
Date: Saturday, April 29.
Location: New Richmond High School, 650 Richmond Way.
Cost: Free.
New Richmond School District Superintendent Troy Miller is leading an initiative to develop a new strategic plan for the district. The project is in the information gathering phase which includes team members making presentations to schools, business and community organizations and the community at large.
Two community at large meetings will provide residents with an opportunity to offer feedback directly to the planning committee members.
The first meeting will take place on Saturday.
The second will take place on Thursday May 4, at 6 p.m., at the high school.
For a complete listing of strategic plan meetings visit the district’s website.
Hudson Earth, Arbor Day celebration
Time: 9 a.m. to noon.
Date: Saturday, April 29.
Location: First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine Street, Hudson.
Cost: Free.
This event, sponsored in partnership by Sustain Hudson and St. Croix County, will include opportunities to connect with local non-profit
environmental groups, kid-friendly games and activities, a short environmental film and discussion, bird hikes, a demonstration tree planting and more. All are also invited to
Lakefront Park at 1 p.m. that same day to help mulch trees.
5K to honor George Musser
Time: 10 a.m. check-in; 11 a.m. race begins.
Date: Saturday, April 29.
Location: UW-River Falls, Falcon Center, 1110 S. Main Street.
Cost: Free with a suggested donation to the George Musser GoFundMe, gofund.me/efbf8e26.
More information: georgemusser5k.yolasite.com.
A 5K run/walk to honor the memory of University of Wisconsin-River Falls student George Musser is set for Saturday, April 29, at the Falcon Center, 1110 S. Main Street, River Falls. Check-in for the event begins at 10 a.m. The race will begin at 11 a.m.
UW-River Falls students in the Sport, Fitness and Recreation Management class are hosting the event. Musser, 22, of Stillwater, Minnesota, was an exercise and sports science major at UW-River Falls at the time of his death in December.
Musser was found dead in Baytown Township, Minnesota, around 7 p.m. on Christmas Day 2022 after going missing early Christmas Eve morning.
Each fall and spring semester, Health and Human Performance students in the Sport, Fitness and Recreation Management course host an event related to their field of study. The event provides students with the skills and experience needed for event management and ties into content from the course. Musser completed the course in the fall semester, contributing to a successful on-campus Bean Bag Blitz event.
The course will take runners through the scenic UW-River Falls campus with the start and finish line in front of the Falcon Center. Prizes and snacks will be provided as supplies last.
Registration is free with a suggested donation to the George Musser GoFundMe page.
To register and for more information about the run/walk visit georgemusser5k.yolasite.com.
For those who would like to contribute to Musser’s memory but cannot attend the 5K, donations to the GoFundMe for the Musser family are welcomed at gofund.me/efbf8e26.
Paul and Babes release party
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 29
Location: Hop and Barrel Brewery
Cost: Free
Join for the release of Paul and Babes Breakfast Ale. Paul and Babe's has notes of maple, coffee and blueberries, which makes drinking beer at breakfast more acceptable. There will be cans for $2, ax throwing with USA Axe, the Froggy Martian Boys and enjoy waffles from Wilders Waffles food truck.
Four ax throws for $5 or four free throws with purchase of a beer.
Hudson prom grand march
Time: Grand march at 6 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 29.
Location: Hudson High School,
Cost: $6.
Tickets: Purchase in advance on the district website.
Hudson high school students will celebrate spring at prom with this year’s theme: Garden of Glamour.
The public is invited to join in the festivities at the grand march and coronation will follow.
River Falls prom grand march
Time: Grand march at 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 29.
Location: River Falls High School,
Cost: $5.
Tickets: Purchase at the door.
River Falls students will celebrate “An Evening in Paris.” The public is invited to grand march prior to the dance.
Students and parents are invited to send their prom pictures to riverfallsnews@orourkemediagroup.com. To be included in the Thursday, May 4 edition, please submit photos, including the names of those in the photo, by Monday, May 1 at 8:30 a.m.
Spring choral concert
Time: 3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, April 30.
Location: UW-River Falls, Abbott Concert Hall, Kleinpell Fine arts building,
Cost: $8 for adults; $5 for seniors; $2 for students.
A Spring Choral Concert at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will feature several performance groups.
The Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, Tenor/Bass Ensemble and the Treble Choir will all perform under the direction of Cera Babb, director of choral activities and assistant music professor. Deborah Fristad, associate music lecturer, will direct the University Community Chorus. The student ensemble Tonal Silence will also perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.