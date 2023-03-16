Titanic escape room
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, March 17.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, 700 First St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
The siren has sounded. The Titanic, an unsinkable luxury ship, is going down. Only people with first-class tickets can board the lifeboats. You third-class passengers have 45 minutes to search a cabin to find extra first-class tickets. It’s the only way to survive. Register for a 45-minute slot.
This is an all-ages event, but younger children will need assistance and hints. Group sizes can range from two to six. We’ll allow a larger group upon request, but it might be cumbersome for the players. Register at the youth services desk or call 715-386-3101. This is an all ages, whole community event.
PJ day, movie matinee
Time: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 17.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, Room 219, 700 First St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Come to the library for a movie and munchies on your day off from school! We’ll be showing a family friendly film. No registration required.
Elvis tribute
Time: Doors at 4 p.m.; dinner at 5 p.m.; show at 6:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 17.
Location: Moose Lodge Family Center, 620 N. Clark St., River Falls.
Cost: $30 per person.
Moose Lodge Family Center presents Tony Rocker, Elvis tribute artist. The event is open to the public. Dinner includes corned beef dinner, red potatoes, cabbage, carrots and dessert. Space is limited so purchase your ticket ahead of time. Message the River Falls Moose Lodge 594 or Kenneye at 651-260-7390.
Cocktail academy
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 17.
Location: Tattersall Distilling Eatery & Ba, 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls.
Cost: $59.
Tickets: tattersalldistilling.com.
Join us on St. Patrick’s Day for a special Cocktail Academy – whiskey workshop. A two-hour cocktail class where you will learn how to make four different cocktails all using different types of whiskey, learn tips and tricks for hosting at home and enjoy a charcuterie snack plate with local meats and cheeses.
Winter farewell hike
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 18.
Location: Kinnickinnic State Park, gravel parking lot off of 770th Avenue.
Cost: $5-$10 donations are welcome.
Join on a peaceful 3-mile round trip hike at Kinnickinnic State Park as we say farewell to winter and prepare for spring. The red trail offers a wonderful easy-going hike on a narrow trail through both prairie and forested landscapes with sneak peaks of the Kinnickinnic River down below.
Please come dressed for the weather, bring along water and good hiking boots, with ice cleats if we’ve had snow, sleet or rain.
Read with Marley
Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 18.
Location: Hudson Area Public Library, children’s reading room, 700 First St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Families can sign up for 15-minute slots to read with Marley, which is great for reluctant readers, kids who need practice reading aloud or kids who just love to read. Sign up at the youth services desk or call 715-386-3101.
Indoor Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 18.
Location: Hudson Middle School, 1300 Carmichael Road.
Cost: Free.
The Hudson Grocery Cooperative is hosting a series of monthly Market Days open for all to shop.
The cooperative will bring together local vendors offering goods and services for sale at an indoor farmers market. The event is free and family friendly.
Owners and non-owners alike are welcome to shop local and learn about the vendors from Hudson and surrounding communities.
The vendors attending the February Market Day will include Belz Family Farm, Brueske’s Bread, Lil Ferrucci’s Kitchen, Manifest Kombucha, Prairie Living Botanicals, Prime Cuts Meat Market, Rodewald Honey, Sailor Mercy and Solidago Farm.
The vendors will have a variety of products for sale including artisan breads, local honey, grass fed and finished beef cuts, Italian food, 5-cheese ravioli, gnocchi, noodles, meat sauce and pasties, kombucha, wild harvest herbal tea, plant based salves and tinctures, hand-crafted soaps, handcrafted leather products, beef sticks, sausage, brats, hot dogs, local honey, elderberry syrup, fire cider, elderberry lemonade, iced tea, facial toner, soaps, candles, drinking vinegars, herbal saves, caramel honey, globe shaped beeswax candles and much more.
Hudson Grocery Cooperative is opening the market for local nonprofit organizations to join the event with informational booths. In February, the Hudson Golden Rule will be attending the market and in April the Hudson Home & Garden Club will be joining the market for a seed exchange.
