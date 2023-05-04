First Friday
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Date: Friday, May 5.
Location: Seasons Gallery,
Cost: Free.
This month’s show, Vision Mystique, painter Denise Bunkert, ceramic artist Kirk Freeman and lamp artist Paul Klein.
Seasons will introduce Bunkert’s work, of Savage, Minnesota, inspired by her fascination with Monet’s garden. She expresses light and color in a fresh new way. Her paintings are intended to uplift your spirits while diving deep into mysterious colors and patterns. Bunkert expresses her vision through an original style of painting she calls “crystal impressionism” – thick oil paints layered on the canvas creating luminous colors and the impression of gazing through a stained-glass window.
Freeman, of Hudson, returns again for another wonderful exhibit full of his functional and decorative porcelain pottery that is expertly crafted and beautifully glazed.
The long-anticipated return of Klein, from Amherst Junction, delights all with beautifully handcrafted, sculptural lamps. Employing many layers of natural elements, Klein recreates memories of personal exploration.
The exhibit will remain on view until May 28th.
UW-River Falls graduation
Time: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, May 6.
Location: University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcon Center, 1110 S. Main St.
Cost: Free
More information:
The 9 a.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; the College of Business and Economics; and graduate studies.
The 1 p.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences; and the College of Education and Professional Studies.
The spring ceremony will be available to watch via YouTube live streaming. Links to the livestreams will be posted on this page.
No tickets are required for guests.
New Richmond prom
Time: 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, May 6.
Location: Auditorium, New Richmond High School, 650 Richmond Way.
Cost: $5.
Tickets: nrtigers.org/partner/28/event/12/buy-tickets.
New Richmond students will walk into the “Golden Age of Hollywood” for this year’s prom. The public is invited to attend grand march before students head off to Stillwater to board the Avalon.
Spring craft fair
Time: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Sunday, May 7.
Location: Hudson High School, 1501 Vine St.,
Cost: Free.
Join for the annual Spring Craft Fair as a fundraiser for Coco's Heart Dog Rescue. Coco’s Heart is teaming up with the Hudson Community Expo, so there will be a lot of activities for the whole family and opportunities to check our local businesses and crafts. There will also be adoptable dogs from Coco's Heart Dog Rescue. This is a dog-friendly, family-friendly event.
There is also an optional $2 puzzle swap.
Hudson Community Expo
Time: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Sunday, May 7.
Location: Hudson High School, 1501 Vine Street.
Cost: Free.
Get to know your community and businesses at the annual Hudson Community Expo. This event provides an opportunity for the public to meet the faces behind local businesses and \ organizations within the greater Hudson area through a variety of vendor booths, live entertainment, food trucks, kid’s activities, prize drawings, raffles, samples, giveaways and so much more.
Meet and network with over 70 local businesses and organizations. Back again this year are vendor passports. Visit 25 or more business booths to have your passport stamped and be entered into a drawing for Chamber Checks.
Entertainment throughout the day will include,
11:15 a.m. 3M Wizards.
Noon, The Phipps Dance Company and the Phipps Junior Dance Company.
1:00 p.m. Officer Radke with K9.
1:30 p.m. Hudson High School Cheer Team and Mini Kids Clinic.
2:00 p.m. Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
2:45 p.m. Hudson High School Swing Choir.
3:30 p.m. Raffle drawings and vendor passport prize drawings.
Lucky Paws will have a variety of animals as well.
