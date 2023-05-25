Meat raffle to support Leising’s family
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, May 27.
Location: Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse 1237 Highway 35, Hudson.
The Hudson Police Department is sponsoring a meat raffle at Jonesy's Local to support the family of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising, killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Ember and Bean anniversary
Time: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ish.
Date: Saturday, May 27.
Location: Ember and Bean Roasting, Co., 401 Second St., Hudson.
Cost: Free.
Celebrate Ember and Bean’s one-year anniversary. Enjoy live music from Terry Macvey, food from Wilder Waffle from 8 a.m. to noon, face painting, a chalk art contest all day, cornhole tournament and of course decadent coffee.
A $10 donation is required for the cornhole tournament. Proceeds from all activities will be donated to River Valley Trails and Bridge for Community Life. Winner will get a year's supply of Ember and Bean coffee beans, one bag a month.
Spring scavengers
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, May 27.
Location: Willow River Nature Center, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson.
Cost: $5 per person or $10 [per family, cash or card. Vehicle admission is required. Events are free to Friends members.
Spring has fully sprung and summer is headed our way. Get outside with the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks and enjoy it while scavenging for clues.
Search for items on a checklist throughout the park, or embark on a fun and educational fact-find scavenger hunt along the 1/2 mile Hidden Ponds Nature Trail. Meet back at the nature center and collect a small participation prize.
Rock the lot
Time: 1-5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, May 27.
Location: Hop and Barrel, 310 Second St., Hudson.
Hop and Barrel’s first rock the lot event of the year is here and there is quite the lineup.
There will be music, the Morris Dance Group, Taqueria Los Paisanos food truck and beer, with a comedy show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tommy and Jimmy Kuratz take the stage. Tickets for the comedy show are $23.50.
Skulls, pelts, tracks & scat
Time: 10 a.m. to noon.
Date: Sunday, May 28.
Location: Willow River Nature Center, 1034 County Highway A, Hudson.
Cost: Vehicle admission to the park required. $5-$10 donation appreciated to support the nonprofit.
Join the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks and get up close and personal to numerous animal skulls, pelts and more. Identify different animal tracks and scat and learn interesting facts about several Wisconsin animal species.
