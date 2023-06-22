Morning coffee break education
Time: 9:45-10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, June 23.
Location: Wellhaven, 119 Union S., River Falls.
Cost: Free.
Join Wellhaven for an informative discussion about the benefits of regular exercise to decrease your chances of developing dementia. Learn some fun brain exercise games.
Garage Bikes + Brews
Date: Friday, June 23, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 24, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday, June 25, 2-5 p.m.
Location: Garage Bikes + Brews, 109 W Cedar St., River Fall.
Cost: Free.
Enjoy live music all weekend at Garage Bikes + Brews. On Friday, Kyle Koliha, Boston Haas on Saturday and Good Neighbors Ukulele Ministry on Sunday.
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 23.
Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, John H. Potter Theater, 109 Locust St., Hudson.
Cost: Start at $20.
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky has been called the Midwest’s premier soul-funk band, combining world-class vocals, a blazing five-piece horn section, the most soulful rhythm section north of Memphis, and a fresh take on old and new soul-funk classics. Blending songs from artists such as Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Hall and Oates, and Earth, Wind & Fire with neo-soul artists like Bruno Mars, Cee-Lo Green, and Daft Punk, GBF delivers one funky good night of music.
Rock the Lot II
Time: 1-8 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 24.
Location: Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 Second St., Hudson.
Enjoy a full day of activities planned at Hop & Barrel. To start off the day, enjoy a beer choir coming in and singing some beautiful songs at 1 p.m. Smashies (smashed hamburger) that will be provided by the Lehmans. Donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the food.
Finishing out the night Luke Hendrickson and the Crop Circles will play form 6-8 p.m.
Forestville Vines
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 24.
Location: Forestville Vines Winery, W8101 690th Av., River Falls.
Enjoy live music from Tommy Bentz.
Ultimissi-mutt charity dog wash
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 25.
Location: Ultimissimo, 112 Walnut St., Hudson.
Cost: $30 a dog.
More information: ultimissimo.net/ultimissimutt-2023.
Ultimissimo’s 22nd annual charity dog wash will be held at its usual spot in the alley adjacent to Ultimissimo’s building on Sunday.
Each professional wash includes nail trims by Croix Valley Vet and professional grooming with brushing by Angels Pet World.
This year’s benefactors of 100% of the profits are the Hudson Police Department canine unit and Lucky Paws, Wisconsin.
This will be the last Ultimissi-mutt dog wash.
But not to fret, next year, in a more neutral location with a broader spectrum of volunteers, the Hudson Hound Wash will take place.
All donations can be made by visiting ultimissimo.com, calling Ultimissimo at 715-386-4122 or through Venmo @ultimissimosalon.
