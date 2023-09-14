Point of History Walk 

Time: 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 14

Location: Friday Memorial Library, 155 East 1st Street, New Richmond

Cost: Free 

Learn more about New Richmond’s history with a stroll through town. Wear comfortable shoes and register prior to the event. More information and registration is available at newrichmondlibrary.org/programs/. 

The Octagon House file photo.

Vintage and variety yard sale 

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Date: Friday, Sept. 15-Saturday, Sept. 16

Location: Octagon House Museum, 1004 Third Street, Hudson

Cost: Free 

The annual fundraiser sale for the Octagon House Museum will feature antique and vintage items. Contact the museum’s director, Leila Albert, at 715-386-2654 to inquire about potential donations or sale details. More information can be found at hudsonoctagonhouse.org

The Phipps file photo.

“9 to 5: The Musical” opening night 

Time: 7:30 p.m. 

Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Location: John H. Potter theater, 109 Locust St., Hudson 

Cost: $32 for adults, $16 for youth under 18 

The Phipps Center for the Arts will be showcasing a story based on friendship and revenge as three female co-workers try to get even with their horrible boss. The musical will run from Sept. 15-Oct. 8. Tickets are available at thephipps.org/events/9-to-5-the-musical. 

File photo.

 

Angel’s Pet World 20th anniversary celebration  

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Location: 105 2nd Street, Hudson 

Cost: Free

Celebrate Angel’s Pet World with a petting zoo, free food, goodie baskets, adoptable pets and a store-wide sale. 

File photo.

Autumn Trek 

Time: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Location: Rush River Brewery, 990 Antler Court, River Falls

Cost: $60 per rider

Enjoy the River Falls fall views with a bike throughout the area, hosted by River Valley Trails. Routes vary from 25 to 100 miles for different levels of bicyclists. More information and registration is available at rivervalleytrails.org/autumn-trek

Holy Trinity Harvest Festival 

Time:  9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17 

Location:  Holy Trinity Orthodox Church 523 1st Street, Clayton

Cost: Ages 12 and over $15, ages 5-11 $8 and ages 4 and under are free

The festival will include a bake sale, raffle, children’s games and a long dinner menu. 

