Point of History Walk
Time: 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Sept. 14
Location: Friday Memorial Library, 155 East 1st Street, New Richmond
Cost: Free
Learn more about New Richmond’s history with a stroll through town. Wear comfortable shoes and register prior to the event. More information and registration is available at newrichmondlibrary.org/programs/.
Vintage and variety yard sale
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 15-Saturday, Sept. 16
Location: Octagon House Museum, 1004 Third Street, Hudson
Cost: Free
The annual fundraiser sale for the Octagon House Museum will feature antique and vintage items. Contact the museum’s director, Leila Albert, at 715-386-2654 to inquire about potential donations or sale details. More information can be found at hudsonoctagonhouse.org.
“9 to 5: The Musical” opening night
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 15
Location: John H. Potter theater, 109 Locust St., Hudson
Cost: $32 for adults, $16 for youth under 18
The Phipps Center for the Arts will be showcasing a story based on friendship and revenge as three female co-workers try to get even with their horrible boss. The musical will run from Sept. 15-Oct. 8. Tickets are available at thephipps.org/events/9-to-5-the-musical.
Angel’s Pet World 20th anniversary celebration
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Location: 105 2nd Street, Hudson
Cost: Free
Celebrate Angel’s Pet World with a petting zoo, free food, goodie baskets, adoptable pets and a store-wide sale.
Autumn Trek
Time: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Location: Rush River Brewery, 990 Antler Court, River Falls
Cost: $60 per rider
Enjoy the River Falls fall views with a bike throughout the area, hosted by River Valley Trails. Routes vary from 25 to 100 miles for different levels of bicyclists. More information and registration is available at rivervalleytrails.org/autumn-trek.
Holy Trinity Harvest Festival
Time: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Location: Holy Trinity Orthodox Church 523 1st Street, Clayton
Cost: Ages 12 and over $15, ages 5-11 $8 and ages 4 and under are free
The festival will include a bake sale, raffle, children’s games and a long dinner menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.