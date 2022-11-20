The first step in the rebuilding process was a steep one for the Western Wisconsin Stars. The Stars opened the 2022-23 season on their home ice in Somerset Friday by facing the Pine City, Minn. Dragons.
The Stars looked like a young team in the 7-0 loss. The Stars return to the ice on Wednesday when they face the St. Croix Valley Fusion at 7 p.m. in Baldwin. The Stars will skate at Baldwin again at 1:30 p.m. on Friday when they face Bay Area. The Stars’ game against Black River Falls on Saturday was canceled due to a scheduling error by the Black River Falls team administration.
The inexperience and nerves of a young team showed in the Stars’ play in the opening stages of the game as Pine City jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes. From there, the Stars began to stabilize their play.
In the second period the Stars were able to maintain puck control for much longer stretches. They played evenly with the Dragons, except for a burst late in the period when the Dragons scored twice, a minute apart.
Pine City scored twice in the third period. The Dragons finished with a 29-12 edge in shots on goal.
This was the Stars’ first game under new coach Ryan Dalzell. He said the team knew there would be growing pains. He said more than a half dozen girls who were skating regular shifts were playing in their first varsity games.
“Pine City had good team speed. They were on us pretty quick,” Dalzell said.
Dalzell said he was pleased with the composure the girls showed and that they didn’t panic in a difficult situation. He said the girls improved their play throughout the game. He said the puck control in the offensive zone needs to result in more and better scoring chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.