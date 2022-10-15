Four area teams will continue their seasons, three of them at home, when the WIAA football playoffs begin Friday night, Oct. 21.
Hudson earned a No. 2 seed in Division 1, River Falls and New Richmond received the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in Division 2, and St. Croix Central will be a No. 6 seed in Division 4.
Hudson (8-1) will host seventh-seeded D.C. Everest (6-3) in a Division 1, Level 1 playoff game Friday at 7 p.m. at Raider Stadium. The winner will advance to face either No. 3 Chippewa Falls (7-2) or No. 6 Appleton North (7-2) in a Level 2 game at the home of the higher seed.
Top-seeded River Falls (8-1) will open the Division 2 playoffs at home against No. 8 La Crosse Central (4-5) Friday night at 7 p.m., while No. 2 New Richmond (6-3) will be home against No. 7 Menomonie (3-6) in a rematch of their Big Rivers Conference game from three weeks ago that was won by the Tigers 24-21.
A River Falls win would keep them at home against either No. 4 Marshfield (6-3) or No. 5 Pulaski (7-2), while a Tiger win would pit them against either No. 3 West DePere (8-1) or No. 6 Holmen (5-4). The Wildcats and Tigers could potentially meet in the sectional final Nov. 4.
St. Croix Central (6-3) received a No. 6 seed in Division 4 and will travel to No. 3 Wisconsin Dells (8-1) for its playoff opener Friday night. The winner will advance to face either No. 2 Ellsworth (8-1) or No. 7 Mauston (4-4) in Level 2.
