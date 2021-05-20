Northwood Technical College logo is based on the research from the college's 2020 market research along with feedback from the student focus groups.
The logo carries over the WITC blue color.
New elements include an "N" as well as arrows indicating direction.
Each end of the "N" also reflects a tree trunk with a small branch.
The various pathways throughout the logo are meant to signify the student journey.
