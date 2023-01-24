Adelle Ann Miller, age 94, formerly of New Richmond, Wisconsin passed away on January 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 11, 1928, to Palma and Marie (Rodrigue) Campeau in Jewett, Wisconsin.
Adelle was married to her beloved husband, Robert Hoyt Miller, for 69 years before his passing in 2016. They were blessed with 14 children, Janet (Richard) Parnell, Marie (Adrian) Amundsen, Robert (Bobby) Miller (deceased), Diane Miller (deceased), Liz (Scott) Racine, Michael (Nancy) Miller, John (Rhonda) Miller, Jeannie (Mike) Utecht, Carol (Leonard, deceased) Berg, Mark (deceased), (Kari) Miller, Ron (deceased), (Mickie) Miller, Barb (Mark) Putz, Bill Miller, Brian (Mary) Miller; along with 31 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Adelle was a very strong woman, in her faith, in her family, and in her marriage. Life presented many challenges, and she met them all, in her own way. Adelle loved muskie fishing with her husband, singing with her children, collecting rocks, and riding around to see the countryside. That last love led to driving to Alaska, Arizona, and back, among other travels. The door was always open, and the table set for friends, acquaintances, and strangers. Adelle’s goodbye to her descendants was nearly always, “I love all of you”, unless she slipped up and said, “I love you”. She was much loved, and will be deeply missed.
Visitation 4-7 PM on Friday January 27, 2023, at Cullen Crea Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM (noon) on Saturday January 28, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to Mass at the church.
