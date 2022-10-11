Agnes “Sis” Kocian

Agnes “Sis” Marie Kocian, age 89, of Blaine, Minnesota, passed away October 7, 2022. Preceded in death by daughter, Maria Morrisette. Survived by sons, Greg (Judy) Morrisette, Mark (Kim) Morrisette; daughter, Ann Morrisette; grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM (noon) Thursday October 13, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation for one hour prior to Mass at the Church. Luncheon at Immaculate Conception to immediately follow Funeral Mass.
