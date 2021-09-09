Al Briggs passed from this life to the next to be with his beloved wife, Ginny, September 8, 2021. He was 96.
Alvin Lloyd Briggs was born November 27, 1924 in Fond du Lac, WI, the fourth of five children. He was raised near there on an 80 acre dairy farm with 12 high quality milking cows and no electricity. He knew how to work hard, but appreciated the merits of working smart. Alvin graduated high school at Fond du Lac, earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and was awarded a Master of Divinity from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL.
Always a man of faith, Alvin was 23 when he answered the call to become a Methodist minister in the Wisconsin Conference. Shortly thereafter he met and married the love of his life, Virginia. They were married 72 years and raised two children, Ralph and Nancy. Pastor Al and Ginny served twelve charges over 44 years, finally retiring from the ministry in 1991 in Algoma, WI.
Al took retirement as an opportunity to revisit his early years of working hard and took up blacksmithing as hobby, working primarily as a demonstration blacksmith and instructor with several historic sites and organizations, including Heritage Hills in Green Bay and the North West Territory Alliance (NWTA), a Revolutionary War reenactment organization.
Until Covid isolated him from the people he loved, he was active in his church, Algoma United Methodist, the smithies at Heritage Village at Big Creek and Agricultural Heritage Farm at Kewaunee, the Kewaunee County Historical Society, Green Bay Kiwanis, Algoma Optimists, and the Sturgeon Bay Masonic Lodge. He was a lifetime member of the Door County Historical Society.
While serving the parish at Eagle, WI, he was instrumental in bringing the Eagle Medical Center to the community. At Wisconsin Dells he coordinated bringing together two small Methodist churches and two small Episcopal churches into one shared new building to better serve them all. More recently he started a local chapter of the Violence Intervention Project in Algoma, also serving at times as its president and treasurer.
Whether working hard or working smart, Al always worked with his heart. He loved people. Al lived a life of stewardship - to his church, to his community, to total strangers. Al believed, and his family still believe, in equal rights and equal justice for all persons, regardless of race, faith, politics, gender, or any of the other excuses some choose to divide us.
Al is survived by his son: Ralph H. Briggs, Daughter-in-law: Mary A. MorelBriggs, Daughter: Nancy L. Briggs
Grandchildren: Thomas Patrick, Matthew Barrette, Peter Barrette, Natalie Stephano-Anderson
Great-grandchildren: Camila Barrette, Annika Anderson, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lynn Wilson Briggs, Elsie Bell (Phelps) Briggs, Wife: Virginia Marguerite (Hamilton) Briggs, Granddaughter: Ana Stephano, Siblings: Verol George Briggs, Myrabell Bernice (Briggs) Egbert, Alice Ethelyn (Briggs) Mauthe, Dale Arthur Briggs.
Family and friends may gather at the Algoma United Methodist Church, 804 Parker Ave., Algoma, WI. from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 19, 2021 with Pastor Jennifer Emert officiating. Burial at a later date at the Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Al Briggs Scholarship Fund, c/o Algoma United Methodist Church, 804 Parker Ave, Algoma, WI 54201.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, was entrusted with the arrangements for the Briggs family.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Al’s tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.