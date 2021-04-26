Albert D. Betterley January 20, 1937- April 20, 2021 At the Age of 84, Albert peacefully passed away, Tuesday evening April 20th 2021, at his home in New Richmond, WI not far from his childhood home. He enjoyed the day visiting with family and friends until he was called to come home. Albert was born to Harold (Ted) and Esther (Rubow) Betterley on January 20th, 1937. A graduate of New Richmond High Class of 1955, married to Anita Ann (Knoost) Betterley June 1959, and resided on the family farm just east of New Richmond, where they raised their six children. Then later married Teresa (Grassy) Betterley in July of 1990 living New Richmond, WI as well as wintering in Arizona near stepdaughter Ramona and family. Albert cherished spending time with his family. Farming was his life from childhood to his retirement in 1999 at CENEX Co-op of New Richmond. He thoroughly enjoyed talking farming with friends. To this day he would reminisce about his days working at the mill as we would be out driving. In 1979 a portion of the family farm was sold to DNR and combined with neighboring land to form the Betterley Water Foul Protection Area and trails to always remain a natural space of WI wetlands. Truck pulling was also a passion he shared with his son Brian, proudly displaying of all his trophies and could not wait to tell stories about his pulls and to show you his You-Tube videos. He also so enjoyed fishing, taking trips especially to Chile with family, and ushering at St Luke’s Church. He was always there to help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Art and Cora (Keyser) Betterley, Henry and Charlotte (Sontag) Rubow, parents Harold (Ted) and Esther (Rubow) Betterley, wife Teresa, brother Alan, daughter Belinda, son Kim, and beloved Aunt Myrtle (Rubow) Holland. Survived by his children, Beth (Donald) Williams, Wausau, WI, Brian of New Richmond, WI, Melanie (Scott) Betterley-Levi Star Prairie, WI, and Jeff of River Falls, WI. Stepchildren: Romana (Luis) Coppelli, George and Robert Rosenwald. Siblings: Marilyn (Arthur) Kempf, Ann Haller, Laurence (Diane) Betterley, Brother-in-law Tom (Barb) Grassy. Grandchildren: Jason, Samantha, Robbie, Marlana, Heather, Mandy, Monique, Morgen, Amanda, Adam, and Catalina. As well as many Great Grandchildren, two Great Great-children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Visitation will be 10am-11am July 24th, 2021, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, New Richmond, WI Memorial services will follow visitation at 11am also at St. Luke’s. Luncheon to follow service, interment at New Richmond Cemetery later in the afternoon. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Service New Richmond, WI
Albert D. Betterley
