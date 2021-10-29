Alexander Barr Nuber

Alex Nuber, 30, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021. Alex was born at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado on September 17, 1991. He attended Werner Elementary School, Preston Junior High School and Fossil Ridge High School, from which he graduated in 2014. After attending CSU for a year, Alex attended Front Range Community College and graduated with an Associate Degree in 2016. Alex loved creating artworks, especially pottery and painting. He also loved hiking, music, Thai food, and his cat, Lilly.
Alex is survived by his parents Paul and Kellie Barr Nuber of Timnath CO; his brothers Ian (Whitney) Nuber of Timnath, Nathan (Rochelle) Nuber of Bothell WA, and Bryce (Martha) Hart of Seattle WA. He is also survived by his nephew Tristan Nuber of Timnath and his grandfather Stanley Barr of New Richmond WI, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Floyd and Doris Nuber and Donna Barr, his uncle David Nuber, and his aunt Michelle Trace.
Visit https://www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries/ to view the full obituary and photographs and to send condolences.
