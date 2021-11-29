Alfred Robert “Bob” Higgins of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away November 26, 2021. He was born on October 20, 1931, to Albert Robert and Margaret Mary (Raleigh) Higgins in Stanton, Wisconsin. Bob was the last Higgins child born at home on the family farm. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1949. He served in the Navy for several years. Bob retired from 3M as a superintendent. Bob was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gayle R. (Bartusch) Benck Higgins; godchild, Rob Kubes; sisters, Rosemary (Ray) McNamee, Margaret Kathleen “Kitty” (Ed) Thompson; brother-in-law, Lloyd Jarchow; sister-in-law, Shirley Higgins; niece, Kathy Kubes; nephew, Bill Jarchow.
Bob was survived by, daughter, Pam (Chip) Traiser; son, David (Therese) Benck; siblings, Tom Higgins, Rita Higgins (Jarchow) LaVenture, Jeanne (Wally) Kubes; also, several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Melissa (Scott Bierbrauer) Traiser, Joel Benck, Carl (Nashia Soland) Benck; Godchildren Laura (Higgins) Schreier and Mike Thompson.
Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM (noon) Thursday December 2, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church New Richmond, WI. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the Church. Face masks encouraged and will be available at the door.
