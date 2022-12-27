Allen Struemke

Allen “Al” R. Struemke, age 79, of New Richmond, WI, died unexpectedly on December 18, 2022, at his home in New Richmond.
Al was born on March 6, 1943 in Baldwin, WI to Merlin and Bernadette (Rivard) Struemke. He attended school in New Richmond, and graduated from New Richmond High School. He was united in marriage to Eileen Germain in November of 1963, a marriage that would be blessed with 51 years of love and devotion, and four amazing children.
For many years, Al worked in law enforcement at both the New Richmond Police Department and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. In later years, he was self-employed in construction as a general contractor.
Al loved spending time driving hot rods, racing and working on his 1964 Chevelle, and antagonizing non-Chevy drivers. He enjoyed fishing at the cabin, dancing in his younger years, target shooting, throwing horseshoes, snowmobiling, and playing cards and games with his family and friends (and sharing his Oreos when he won). He also was a sports lover, and was fond of playing softball, kittenball, volleyball, bowling, and participating in the many ball tournaments throughout the years. Al was always there to give a helping hand to others, and he especially loved helping his neighbors with any projects they had and tinkering with anything mechanical.
He is survived by his children: Richard (Julie) Struemke, Sherry (Patrick Mullan) Struemke, Brad (April) Struemke, and Tim (Kathie) Struemke; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren
He is preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; and his parents.
A Celebration of Al’s Life will be held at a later date.
