Amy L. Sicard, age 55 of Osceola, formerly of Somerset passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada while vacationing.
Amy was born on October 30, 1967, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Dale and Sharon (Lund) Sicard. She was a graduate of Somerset High School in 1986 and started working at Andersen Windows & Doors shortly after and has worked there for over 36 years holding several positions, most recently as a Supply Chain Planner. She was a dedicated employee and a proud member of the Quarter Century Club.
Amy lived her life to the fullest and made friends wherever she went including when she was working as a server at area bars/restaurants. Her smile was infectious, and she cherished her friendships with her elementary/high school girlfriends. Even at the end of her life Amy was still giving as she gave the gift of life through organ donations.
Amy was a devout sports fan and followed her beloved Green Bay Packers and WI Badgers. Amy’s love of travel was evident by her trips to Mexico, Tucson, AZ as well as multiple visits to Las Vegas each year. Amy was known to be a big winner while gambling, playing purse bingo and on many local raffles.
Amy is survived by her significant other, Dave Neumann and his children; Greg (Shawna) Neumann, Erica (Matt) Fox and grandchildren Jameson and McKinnley Fox; siblings, Terry (Steve) Olson, Debbie (Dean) Belisle, Mike (Lisa) Sicard, along with 12 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Dale (Mary), Sharon, and niece, Abbey.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 18th from 3-6 p.m. at Grandstrand Funeral Home & Cremation Services (941 State Road 35) Osceola, WI 54020. A reception will follow at Pottsie’s Place in East Farmington, WI. Guests are encouraged to wear Green Bay Packer or Wisconsin Badger attire.
Memorials preferred.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Osceola. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
