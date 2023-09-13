Amy Louise Fetzner, age 96, of Hudson, WI, passed away on September 3, 2023 at Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Prescott, Wisconsin. Amy was born February 11, 1927 on a farm in Emerald Township, St. Croix County, to parents Frank and Olive (Sjoblom) Anderson. The family lived in Hudson, WI and Amy spent many fun summers with cousin Jean Johnson in Siren, WI. After moving to River Falls, she graduated high school, Valedictorian of the class of 1945, attended the River Falls Teachers College (now University of Wisconsin River Falls), and University of Wisconsin Madison earning her degree in teaching.
Amy met John Fetzner from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, while attending school in Madison. After John graduated law school, they were married in River Falls, Wisconsin on June 11, 1950 and were blessed with three sons. Amy and John raised their family in Hudson when John began practicing law there in 1956. The family were members of the United Methodist Church in Hudson, where Amy loved to be involved. She was a choir member of the church and sang in community choirs for many years. She helped organize and participated in singing/bell ringer tours of Europe and was the church Memorial Committee Chair for several years. Amy actively coordinated different social events; was a dedicated member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, Hudson Women’s Club, Garden Club, Bridge Club, and The Lawyers Wives of Wisconsin.
She was passionate about world travel visiting 96 different countries. When traveling with her family, they saw historic places and she educated them on the significance of those places. Amy loved to share what she learned about different cultures by teaching seminars on places she had traveled. She was a gracious host entertaining friends and family with an annual Christmas Open House, a Packer/Viking party, many dinner parties with friends and clients, and gatherings for fundraisers such as the Hudson Hospital Auxiliary.
She will remain in the hearts of her sons David Fetzner (Sherry) of Wasilla, AK, William Fetzner (Laurie) of Prescott, WI, and Thomas Fetzner of River Falls, WI; grandsons John Fetzner, and Nicholas Fetzner (Lindsey Pack); dear first cousin Jean (Johnson) Chapman, niece Susan Bailey and nephew Paul Anderson(Tina); as well as many beloved cousins, neighbors, friends, community groups and travel buddies.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Fetzner, Esq; parents Frank and Olive Anderson; brother Captain Thomas Anderson, USN, Ret. and sister-in-law Carol Anderson.
A memorial service in honor of Amy will be held on September 29th, 2023 at the Hudson United Methodist Church at 11:00 am. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church in Hudson and the Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.