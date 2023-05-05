Amy Cathleen Theis, age 47, a long time resident of River Falls, WI died Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born the daughter of Jerome and Nancy (Dopkins) Theis on November 6, 1975 in Red Wing, MN. Amy graduated from River Falls High School and went on to attend and graduate from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. She worked at coffee shops, UWRF and Perkins. Over the last several years, Amy worked at Best Maid Cookie Factory where she moved up in the company to become a Lead. Last year, 4th of July, she bought her dream home in River Falls. Amy loved her family and spending time with them. She also enjoyed taking her beloved dog, Mongo to the dog park in River Falls. Amy is survived by her parents, Nancy (Del) Anderson and Jerome Theis; brothers, Troy Theis and Travis Theis; nephew, Tucker Sylvester; nieces, Bailey and Taytum Theis; as well as several aunts and uncles; many cousins and other relatives, friends and her dog, Mongo. She is preceded in death by her infant sister, Dawn Marie Theis; grandparents, Jerome and Loretta Theis, Byron and Janet Dopkins; uncles, Bob Schaar and Roger O’Connor. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 pm with a memory sharing service beginning at 6:00 pm at Glen Park Pavilion (361 W Park St.) River Falls, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Amy Theis
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.