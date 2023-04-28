Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Washington and Dakota Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. .Rivers have crested and are falling. Continued light precipitation could slow the speed of the rivers falling, but should not lead to secondary crests. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 682.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 AM CDT Friday was 683.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 681.2 feet Friday morning next week. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Washington and Dakota Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. .Rivers have crested and are falling. Continued light precipitation could slow the speed of the rivers falling, but should not lead to secondary crests. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 18.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 AM CDT Friday was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.3 feet Friday morning next week. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee, Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 05/01/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Washington and Dakota Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. .Rivers have crested and are falling. Continued light precipitation could slow the speed of the rivers falling, but should not lead to secondary crests. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience basement flooding and begin pumping. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 AM CDT Friday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.2 feet Friday morning next week. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. &&