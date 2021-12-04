Andrew D. Clare

Andrew Douglas Clare, age 35, of River Falls, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 27, 2021. Andrew was born on May 2, 1986 in Stillwater, MN. Andrew graduated from Osceola High School and later attended The University of Minnesota and Dunwoody College.
Andrew had a passion for nature and he pursued that passion by founding Old Soul Seed where he offered landscaping services, tree removal and trimming, butterfly and rain gardens, and native species plant restoration. He also loved hunting and fishing, but what truly made him happy was his daughter Evelyn. He will be remembered for his kindness and caring for others, his willingness to help anyone, his love of nature, and his soulful presence.
He will remain the in the hearts of his daughter Evelyn Gilmore; mother Janelle Clare; father Douglas Clare; sister Samantha Clare; half-siblings Stephanie Montpetit and Daniel Montpetit; nephews and nieces Joseph Briseno, Hayden Montpetit, and Adyson Krogh; as well as many other family members and friends.
A funeral service for Andrew will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 12pm – 2pm with his service starting at 2pm. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org/), Standing Cedars Land Conservancy (https://www.standingcedars.org/), or to the family for Evelyn’s future education.
