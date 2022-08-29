Andrew Terwilliger

Andrew Francis Terwilliger, age 55, passed away on August 21, 2022 at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. Andrew was born on August 10, 1967 in Hudson, Wisconsin. He was a lifelong resident of Hudson and enjoyed activities along the beautiful St. Croix River. In his early years, he attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and continued his education in Hudson Public Schools.
Andrew served in the U.S. Army from 1996 to 1997 as a Motor Transport Operator, spending several months in the Middle East/Central Asia. He operated and supervised vehicles, covering all types of terrain to safely transport cargo and troops and provide advanced mobility on missions for the Army’s transportation logistics team. After an honorable discharge, Andrew returned to Hudson and spent much of his time lending a helping hand to friends and family.
Andrew especially enjoyed the visual arts, attending art classes at the University of Wisconsin–River Falls. He was an avid painter and sketch artist. He participated in an art show for veterans sponsored by the Minneapolis VA, winning first place for one of his paintings. He enjoyed treasure hunting for art works and interesting items at antique shops and second hand stores. He was always eager to show friends and family his unique finds. Andrew also loved the outdoors, spending time in Northern Wisconsin and appreciating beautiful scenery with an artistic point of view.
Andrew is survived by his mother, Janice Terwilliger; siblings Peter Terwilliger, Margaret Erdman, Catherine Hopkins, Thomas Terwilliger, Elizabeth (Dan) Gunsallus, Theresa Terwilliger and Stephen Terwilliger; and his aunts, Jane Conover and Donna Cornfield. He will also be missed by his extended family, including many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his close friends, especially Carolyn Kees. Andrew is preceded in death by his father, F. Edward Terwilliger; sister, Marilyn Terwilliger; brother-in-law, Thomas Erdman; cousin, Richard Conover; and nephew, Phillip Hopkins.
A memorial gathering and burial service will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery (1201 O’Keefe Road in Hudson, WI) on September 1, 2022 at 3 pm. A catered picnic will be held at Glen Park Pavilion in River Falls after the burial service.
