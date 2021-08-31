Angeline Falteisek

Angeline A. Falteisek, 95, of rural River Falls, died peacefully August, 27, 2021, at the Kinnic Health and Rehab, River Falls, WI. Angeline was born the daughter of Joseph and Barbara (Thom) Huppert; one of ten children. Angeline was born on November 29, 1925 and was raised on the family farm in rural Ellsworth, WI. At the young age of 16, Angeline worked as an All Occasions Waitress in a mansion on Summit Avenue in St. Paul, MN. After a year, she was called back to the family homestead to help out after her mother’s unexpected death. She frequently referred to herself as the ‘Chief Cook and Bottle Washer!’
Angie would meet her future husband, Joseph Falteisek, at a Marrying Congress for singles at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was quoted as saying, ‘She was the class of Big River!’ After a four-year courtship, on October 16, 1945, Angie was united in marriage to Joseph F. Falteisek at St. Mary’s, Big River. They lived southeast of River Falls on the Falteisek family farm. Their union was blessed over sixty years of marriage and three loving daughters, Joyce, Jeanne and Elaine. After her three daughters were raised, she decided to seek employment outside the home. She was employed at the Stardust in Prescott, WI for a while and then was hired at Chartwells Food Service at the University of Wisconsin River Falls. She enjoyed working in the kitchen, on the serving lines and just getting to know so many of the students. She worked into her 70s because she enjoyed the job so much!
Angie’s happiest times were when she was with her family. She was blessed to have her three daughters always close and was able to enjoy all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking for everyone. She took great pride in her home and beautiful gardens. Hosting dinner parties for family and relatives, especially Christmas Holidays and their traditional 4th of July celebrations, were some of her favorites. She also loved attending dances and playing cards with family and friends. After Joe’s death, Angie continued living on her own. In 2015, she moved to Wellhaven Senior Living in River Falls and enjoyed activities and friends there. Six months ago, Angie moved into the Kinnic Home for the last chapter of her life.
Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Falteisek; an infant son; Son-in Laws: James E. Jackman and Fletcher C. Baker. She is survived by her daughters: Joyce Jackman, Jeanne (David) Meier and Elaine (Rick Hughes) Baker, all of River Falls; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and Siblings: Marcella Hebaus, Lillian Johnson & Joseph Huppert.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, River Falls, WI with Fr. Gerald Harris officiating, visitation from 1:00-2:00pm prior to mass. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery Big River. The Mass will be live streamed. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home, River Falls, WI. 715-425-5644
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.