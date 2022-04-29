Anita Dusek, a lifelong resident of River Falls, WI, passed away on Monday, April 25th, 2022, at the River Falls Area Hospital at the age of 70. Anita was born on September 25, 1951. Anita graduated from River Falls High School in 1971. For over 40 years, Anita worked at the River Falls Area Hospital and Kinnic Health and Rehab. Some of her favorite pastimes included traveling, doll collecting, card making, embroidery, and watching her favorite sports teams and game shows on tv. Anita was an active member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She will truly be missed by her family and many friends. Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florence; her brother John and his wife Linda; and her sister Barb. Anita is survived by her sister Marlys, and her brothers Tom and Dan (Dewey). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church with a visitation for two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in River Falls, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Anita Louise Dusek
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Croix Valley Foods breaks ground on 20,000 square foot facility in Hudson
-
Gov. Evers approves Carmichael Road bridge rehab project
-
PHOTOS: Historic home in Hudson's heart for sale
-
Natural connections: Fire brings renewal to native prairie
-
Softball: Hudson earns series split with New Richmond (9 photos)
Currently in Cannon Falls
59°
Rain Shower
60° / 44°
6 PM
59°
7 PM
58°
8 PM
56°
9 PM
57°
10 PM
56°
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.