Anita Louise Dusek

Anita Dusek, a lifelong resident of River Falls, WI, passed away on Monday, April 25th, 2022, at the River Falls Area Hospital at the age of 70. Anita was born on September 25, 1951. Anita graduated from River Falls High School in 1971. For over 40 years, Anita worked at the River Falls Area Hospital and Kinnic Health and Rehab. Some of her favorite pastimes included traveling, doll collecting, card making, embroidery, and watching her favorite sports teams and game shows on tv. Anita was an active member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She will truly be missed by her family and many friends. Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florence; her brother John and his wife Linda; and her sister Barb. Anita is survived by her sister Marlys, and her brothers Tom and Dan (Dewey). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church with a visitation for two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in River Falls, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

Modulist Image

