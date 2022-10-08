Ann Burtis, age 50, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side. Ann was born in Edina on December 19, 1971, to parents Steve and Gloria Keller. She attended Hudson High School where she was a part of the marching band and swim team. She graduated with the class of 1990. She then continued her education at St. Olaf where she earned a degree in finance and accounting. On June 18, 1994 Ann married her high school sweet heart John Burtis. Ann worked as a finance accountant for 8 years but once she had her son Jack, she dedicated her life to being the best mother she could for her only child. Ann was very involved with Jack’s school and even helped start the carnival at River Crest Elementary when it first opened. As a family John, Jack and Ann where able to travel to many places around the world and got to experience many cultures. She loved finding new and exciting places on their travels.
Ann had a great eye for design and loved to decorate her home. She also loved music. Even though Ann was a bit reserved, she was well liked and made friends easily. She also was sure in her beliefs but never questioned or judged anyone. She will be missed greatly by her husband of 28 years John; son Jack; parents Steve and Gloria Keller; siblings Kristi (Larry) Janisch and Sarah (Phil) Schmidt; sister in laws Carolyn (Mitch) Greunke and Amy (Bob) Schlichenmaier and many aunts, uncles nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother Paul Keller and mother and father-in-law Carol and James Burtis.
A visitation for Ann will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI from 5-7pm. Her funeral service will take place the following day on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Bethel Lutheran Downtown Campus at 11am with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed, follow this link to watch live. Memorials are preferred to the family to be donated in her honor.
