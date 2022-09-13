Ann Healy, age 100, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond. She was born the daughter of John and Antonia Novotny on July 25, 1922 in Wahoo, NE. Ann grew up on a farm outside of Wahoo. She graduated from Wahoo High School. Ann worked in Lincoln, NE for the state of Nebraska where she met Joseph Healy. They were married in 1944 in Omaha, NE. After Joseph’s military service, they settled in New Richmond, WI where Joseph began a medical practice. They were blessed with four children. Following Joseph’s death, Ann obtained her college degree and worked as an Executive Housing Director for New Richmond, Amery, and Hudson. Ann loved traveling, antiquing, needlepoint, quilting, sewing, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was an independent, determined woman who would freely share her opinions. Her faith was extremely important to her. Memorials may be directed to Smile Train, March of Dimes, or organizations involved with mental health.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Healy; son, John Healy; parents, John and Antonia Novotny; siblings, Wilfred (Blanche) Novotny and Winnifred (Gary) Robinson. Ann is survived by her children, Patrick Healy, Jody (Dennis) Mudlitz, and Mary (Jon) Hailey; grandchildren, Michael (Jess) Healy, Kathleen Healy, Robert Mudlitz, Molly Mudlitz, Erin (Joel) Rowden, Joe (Alisha) Hailey, Patrick (Katerina) Hailey; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 12 noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond with a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Richmond. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.