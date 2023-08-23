Ann Katherine Austreng

Ann Katherine (Schachtner) Austreng, 40, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.
Ann was born on January 3, 1983 to Ed and Therese Schachtner from Somerset, Wisconsin.
The fifth of six children, Ann had a spunky, joy-filled, strong spirit from the very beginning. She attended St. Anne School in Somerset and then continued to Somerset High School, where she excelled in academics and sports, particularly basketball and track. Ann furthered her education at UW-Stout, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree and was also an All-American thrower in track.
When she was still in high school, Ann met the love of her life, Bronson Austreng. The two were united in marriage at St. Anne Church on September 16, 2006 and built their dream home near her family in rural Somerset. They welcomed four beautiful girls into their family: Megan (13), Elizabeth (11), Hannah (9), and Kailey (6). Ann cherished her girls and loved being with her family.
Ann lived life with passion and joy. She never missed out on an occasion for fun and appreciated spending quality time with her family and many friends. At every opportunity, Ann gave back to her community, particularly with various groups and activities at her home parish of St. Anne’s.
Ann will always be remembered for her bright smile, contagious laugh, generous heart, and welcoming presence. She treasured her family and was so very proud of her children and the beautiful, loving, strong girls they are becoming. Most of all, Ann’s Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life and a shining beacon to those around her. She loved Jesus and desired that others too would know his mercy and love.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Bronson, and their four daughters, Megan, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Kailey, as well as her parents, Ed and Therese; siblings: Donnie (Tracy) Schachtner, Laura (Brant) Schimmel, Sara (Mark) Measner, Kristin (Darren) Dittman, Michael (Andrea) Schachtner; mother-in-law, Susan Austreng; father-in-law, Marty Austreng; sister-in-law, Jaedra; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Fred and Wilma Schachtner and John and Audrey Kromrey.
The family would like to thank the community for their amazing support, love, and prayers over the past three years.
Visitation was at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater on August 20, with a Mass of Christian Burial on August 21 at St. Michael’s Church in Stillwater (as St. Anne’s Church is currently closed for renovations).
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A Somerset Memorial Scholarship Fund has been created in memory of Ann. Checks can be made payable to SMSF - Ann Austreng Scholarship; P.O. Box 121; Somerset, WI 54025.
