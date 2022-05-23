Anna Marie (Barr) Bridges, age 90, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Webster, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 20, 2022 at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson.
Anna Marie was born on June 30, 1931 to Ernest and Gladys (Johnson) Barr on the family farm just outside of Hudson near River Falls/Big River. She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Hudson High School the class of 1949. Throughout her high school years, she was the record keeper and was a natural historian, organizer, note taker, and list maker – a skill that she perfected into adulthood.
She faced much adversity in her life including the death of her son Steve. Through it all, she was the embodiment of resiliency, strength, and grace. Despite facing backlash from her divorce during a time that many frowned upon it, she bounced back and made a real life for herself, becoming a successful Purchasing Manager for Great Northern (later Burlington) Railroad and an advocate for women’s rights.
In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, playing cards, snowmobiling, golfing, and spending time with family. Anna Marie and Jerry were frequent travelers in retirement around the country and Caribbean. They also enjoyed fishing together, a passion she got from her father, and when they purchased a cabin on Yellow Lake in Webster, WI she would take her grandchildren up almost every weekend in the summers. Together, the pair were very active in the local Moose Lodge, as well as in the Catholic Church in Webster.
Anna Marie was a natural helper and caregiver. After her and Jerry were married, she cared for her mother in their home for over 10 years, and when Jerry fell ill with dementia, she cared for him as well, without an ounce of complaint. She was tender, loving, and warm, though immensely humble. Up until her very last days, she continued to have a strong voice for others, even amongst her community at Red Cedar Canyon, always willing to lend a helpful ear or dispense some thoughtful advice.
She will be dearly missed by her children: Wayne (Sue) Likes, Randy Likes, and Roxane (Ric) Peterson; step-children: Val (Jim) Anderson, Randy (Michelle) Bridges, and Beth Ann (Al) Morley; 6 grandchildren: Rachel (Ryan) Flattum, Nic Peterson, Collin (Amanda) Peterson, Meghan Likes, Robbie (Samantha) Likes, and Markell (Brooks) Lockwood; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles Barr.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry; son, Steve Likes; step-children, Jeff Bridges and Cindy Bridges; grandson, Ben Bridges; siblings, Peg (Don) Tolzman and Bernie (Corrine) Barr; and sisters-in-law, LaVetta Vindal and Audrey Barr.
The family would like to deeply thank Red Cedar Canyon and Moments Hospice for their amazing and compassionate care of Anna Marie throughout the past few years and months.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Hudson.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.