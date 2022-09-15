Anne M. Iwasko

Anne Marie Iwasko, age 97, of Somerset, WI, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022, with family by her side, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Anne was born on October 23, 1924 in St. Louis, MO to Mike and Annie (Thur) Dudko. She was united in marriage to Gerald Iwasko on March 22, 1958 in Cloquet, MN. Together they made their home in River Falls and were blessed with two children, Jason and Kimberly.
Together, Anne and Gerald enjoyed dancing, going to concerts, traveling, and attending plays and musicals. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, shopping (and all things fashion), and was an avid sports fan. There weren’t too many women who brought the TV to the dining room table as to never miss a Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, or Minnesota Vikings game. Anne was a fabulous cook, and had a sweet spot for ice cream, spaghetti, and anything chocolate. She had a strong faith in God, a belief that was a big part of her life. Above everything, family was her pride and joy, and her thoughtfulness always carried over to her kids and grandkids, never missing one of their school events and always going above and beyond for gifts at Christmas.
She is survived by her children: Jason (Deb) Iwasko and Kim (Johnny Youmans) Iwasko; and grandchildren: Alexandra and Derek Iwasko. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
