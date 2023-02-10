Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Anneliese Michels passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 at The Gardens Memory Care in River Falls WI. Following a lengthy battle with dementia at the age of 86. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Manuela Fox (Mervyn); grandchildren, Travis Fox (Katherine), Tammy Pemberton (Robert), Matthew Fox (Shannon); great grandchildren, Paige Klein (Nick), Alex King, Mariah Fox, Kaiya Fox, Mason Fox, Madison Fox, Blake Fox, Aries Fox, Micah Fox, Bailey, Shaylyn and Mikayla; great-great granddaughter Alice Klein and second great-great grandchild due in May; brother, Helmut (Georgine) Stockl; sister-in-law, Crystal Stockl as well as numerous relatives and friends. She will also be dearly missed by her friends and caregivers at The Garden’s Memory Care and Hospice. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, (Gerald); brother, (Manfred); sister (Isolde); brother-in-law (Sep) and her parents: (Anton and Anna Stockl). Anneliese was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. She painted beautiful oil paintings and made stained glass windows until her dementia overtook her. Her loving smile and kind heart will never be forgotten. Cremation services provided by Cremation Society of Minnesota. Her final resting place will be beside her husband at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Internment and Celebration of Life to be held in spring.
Anneliese Michels
